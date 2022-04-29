Roblox Vehicle Simulator Codes (May 2022)

Codes will always help you get a bump in money, items, or more when it comes to games in Roblox, and Vehicle Simulator isn’t any different.

For October, we have the list of codes — both active and expired — that you can enter into the game and reap their rewards. There are quite a few that you will want to be sure to take advantage of.

How to enter codes

To enter one of these codes in Vehicle Simulator, simply go to your phone in your hot bar, click on the “Codes” icon in the bottom-left corner of the screen, type out the codes in the field that pops up, and hit submit. If the code is active and works, you will get the rewards.

Active Codes

Subscribe – $40,000

Expired Codes