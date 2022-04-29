Roblox Viking Simulator Codes (May 2022)

In Roblox Viking Simulator, you play as a viking raider, exploring lands and gathering loot to become the strongest of all. As you progress through the game, codes can help you a lot in your journey across the Viking lands. Here are the Roblox Viking Simulator codes for the month of April.

How to redeem Roblox Viking Simulator codes?

Redeeming codes in Roblox Viking Simulator is quite similar to other worlds. First, what you need to do is click on the Twitter or Heart icons in the top-left corner of the screen. A pop-up will show up. Just enter the codes that are currently active in the pop-up and you should get the items in-game. Unlike other Roblox worlds, codes aren’t case sensitive here so you can enter them in any way you like.

What are the Roblox Viking Simulator codes?

In Roblox Viking Simulator, you can get coins, pets, and gems with the help of codes. These can help you with upgrades and add some cosmetics as well.

Working Codes