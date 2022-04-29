Roblox Weapon Masters Codes (May 2022)

In Weapon Masters, it’s all about attempting to best your fellow players in sword combat. Previously known as Sword Simulator 3, Weapon Masters sees you fight to the death for overall supremacy. To help you improve, there are a number of codes that will improve your strength on your way to dominating the battlefield.

How to redeem Roblox Weapon Master codes

After entering the lobby, on the left side of your screen, you will see a button with the Twitter logo on it labelled Codes. Tap this, and you’ll be introduced to a screen allowing you to enter a code. Type in the code and hit redeem. If done successfully, the box where you entered the code will confirm that you have redeemed them.

Active Codes

All of the following codes are currently active:

12KLIKES – 1 hour double strength boost

– 1 hour double strength boost 11KLIKES – Redeem for a Boost

– Redeem for a Boost 10KLIKES – Redeem for a Boost

– Redeem for a Boost oneyearcelebration1 – Redeem for 12 hours of Auto-Clicker

– Redeem for 12 hours of Auto-Clicker oneyearcelebration2 – Redeem for 12 hours of Auto-Rebirth

– Redeem for 12 hours of Auto-Rebirth release – Redeem for 1,000 Strength

– Redeem for 1,000 Strength 4klikes80 – Redeem for 15 minute strength boost

– Redeem for 15 minute strength boost 7500LIKES – Redeem for 3 hours of 2x Strength

– Redeem for 3 hours of 2x Strength water555 – Redeem code for 3 hours of 2x Strength

– Redeem code for 3 hours of 2x Strength jump222 – Redeem code for 3 hours of 2x Rebirths

– Redeem code for 3 hours of 2x Rebirths grass625 – Redeem code for 1 hour of Auto Clicker

– Redeem code for 1 hour of Auto Clicker 6klikes125 – Redeem code for 3 hours of Double Strength

– Redeem code for 3 hours of Double Strength 5.5klikes100 – Redeem code a Strength Boost

– Redeem code a Strength Boost 3dot5million – Redeem code a Strength Boost

– Redeem code a Strength Boost update8 – Redeem code for Auto Clicker

– Redeem code for Auto Clicker update7 – Redeem code for 15 minute Strength Boost

Expired codes