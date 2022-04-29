Roblox Weapon Masters Codes (May 2022)
The Blade of Destiny.
In Weapon Masters, it’s all about attempting to best your fellow players in sword combat. Previously known as Sword Simulator 3, Weapon Masters sees you fight to the death for overall supremacy. To help you improve, there are a number of codes that will improve your strength on your way to dominating the battlefield.
How to redeem Roblox Weapon Master codes
After entering the lobby, on the left side of your screen, you will see a button with the Twitter logo on it labelled Codes. Tap this, and you’ll be introduced to a screen allowing you to enter a code. Type in the code and hit redeem. If done successfully, the box where you entered the code will confirm that you have redeemed them.
Active Codes
All of the following codes are currently active:
- 12KLIKES – 1 hour double strength boost
- 11KLIKES – Redeem for a Boost
- 10KLIKES – Redeem for a Boost
- oneyearcelebration1 – Redeem for 12 hours of Auto-Clicker
- oneyearcelebration2 – Redeem for 12 hours of Auto-Rebirth
- release – Redeem for 1,000 Strength
- 4klikes80 – Redeem for 15 minute strength boost
- 7500LIKES – Redeem for 3 hours of 2x Strength
- water555 – Redeem code for 3 hours of 2x Strength
- jump222 – Redeem code for 3 hours of 2x Rebirths
- grass625 – Redeem code for 1 hour of Auto Clicker
- 6klikes125 – Redeem code for 3 hours of Double Strength
- 5.5klikes100 – Redeem code a Strength Boost
- 3dot5million – Redeem code a Strength Boost
- update8 – Redeem code for Auto Clicker
- update7 – Redeem code for 15 minute Strength Boost
Expired codes
- 3klikes70 – Redeem for 1,000 Strength
- 1mvisits100 – Redeem for 1,000 Strength
- 2klikes40 – Redeem for 1,000 Strength
- 1.5klikes20 – Redeem for 1,000 Strength
- 1klikes20 – Redeem for 1,000 Strength
- 300likes2020 – Redeem for 1,000 Strength
- 150likes – Redeem for 1,000 Strength
- cave – Redeem code for 15 minute Strength Boost
- hammers – Redeem code for 15 minute Strength Boost
- halloween2020 – Redeem code for 3 hours of Auto Clicker
- reaper – Redeem code a Strength Boost
- trickortreat2020 – Redeem code for Rebirth Boost
- sorry1 – Redeem code for 24 hours of Auto Clicker
- sorry2 – Redeem code for 24 hours of Auto Rebirth
- update1 – Redeem for 1,000 Strength
- update2 – Redeem for 1,000 Strength
- update3 – Redeem for 1,000 Strength
- update5 – Redeem for 1,000 Strength
- update9 – Redeem code Auto Clicker