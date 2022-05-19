Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5 Codes (May 2022)

Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5 is all about lifting weights and becoming the strongest amongst your friends. There is a lot to do in the game, and you can also team up with your friends and go on brawls to prove your strength. After all, that’s why we all lift in real life. This guide is packed with Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5 codes to help you make the most of your time in the game.

Active Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5 codes

The following list contains every code we know to be functional in the game. Read on below to learn how to redeem codes.

launch50 – 50 Strength and 25 Gems

50 Strength and 25 Gems frostgym – 150 Strength and 75 Gems

– 150 Strength and 75 Gems launch125 – Mystery freebies

Expired Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5 codes

This list contains every code we know has expired. We’ll add more codes to this list as we learn that they’ve expired, so you don’t accidentally redeem them. Note that you can only redeem codes once, so you should count all those you have redeemed as expired.

HAPPYHALLOWEEN2020 – 50 Strength and 250 Gems

50 Strength and 250 Gems SPOOOOOKY – 250 Strength and 75 Gems

250 Strength and 75 Gems 540triceps – 200 Gems and 640 Strength

– 200 Gems and 640 Strength 520lifting – In-game progression boost

– In-game progression boost 470work – In-game progression boost

– In-game progression boost 460biceps – In-game progression boost

– In-game progression boost 440kbuilder – In-game progression boost

– In-game progression boost 430kg – In-game progression boost

– In-game progression boost scorpy998 – Psychic Scorpion Pet

– Psychic Scorpion Pet 360kbuilder – 100 Gems and 700 Strength

– 100 Gems and 700 Strength strength350 – 140 Gems and 300 Strength

– 140 Gems and 300 Strength build340 – 100 Gems and 700 Strength

– 100 Gems and 700 Strength 330kweights – 200 Gems and 650 Strength

– 200 Gems and 650 Strength 320kbuff – 190 Gems and 500 Strength

– 190 Gems and 500 Strength lifting310 – 140 Gems and 300 Strength

– 140 Gems and 300 Strength build300 – 100 Gems and 700 Strength

– 100 Gems and 700 Strength 270kweights – 120 Gems and 50 Strength

– 120 Gems and 50 Strength 260kbuff – 80 Gems and 300 Strength

– 80 Gems and 300 Strength 200ktriceps – 80 Gems and 300 Strength

– 80 Gems and 300 Strength mrbufflifts – Free pet

– Free pet secretpet21 – Free pet

How to redeem Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5 codes?

Launch Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5

Click the Codes button on the left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste the code you wish to redeem into the box

Click the Redeem button

Your reward will be automatically applied to your account

What do you do with Strength and Gems?

Strength and Gems power up your character in this game. The idea is to push your character to be able to lift as much as possible and therefore be as strong as possible. This in turn means that they’re great at fighting, which is another core part of the game. Whether you’re fighting your friends or fighting alongside them, you want to be the biggest, best, and strongest.