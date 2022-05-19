Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5 Codes (May 2022)
Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5 is all about lifting weights and becoming the strongest amongst your friends. There is a lot to do in the game, and you can also team up with your friends and go on brawls to prove your strength. After all, that’s why we all lift in real life. This guide is packed with Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5 codes to help you make the most of your time in the game.
Active Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5 codes
The following list contains every code we know to be functional in the game. Read on below to learn how to redeem codes.
- launch50 – 50 Strength and 25 Gems
- frostgym – 150 Strength and 75 Gems
- launch125 – Mystery freebies
Expired Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5 codes
This list contains every code we know has expired. We’ll add more codes to this list as we learn that they’ve expired, so you don’t accidentally redeem them. Note that you can only redeem codes once, so you should count all those you have redeemed as expired.
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN2020 – 50 Strength and 250 Gems
- SPOOOOOKY – 250 Strength and 75 Gems
- 540triceps – 200 Gems and 640 Strength
- 520lifting – In-game progression boost
- 470work – In-game progression boost
- 460biceps – In-game progression boost
- 440kbuilder – In-game progression boost
- 430kg – In-game progression boost
- scorpy998 – Psychic Scorpion Pet
- 360kbuilder – 100 Gems and 700 Strength
- strength350 – 140 Gems and 300 Strength
- build340 – 100 Gems and 700 Strength
- 330kweights – 200 Gems and 650 Strength
- 320kbuff – 190 Gems and 500 Strength
- lifting310 – 140 Gems and 300 Strength
- build300 – 100 Gems and 700 Strength
- 270kweights – 120 Gems and 50 Strength
- 260kbuff – 80 Gems and 300 Strength
- 200ktriceps – 80 Gems and 300 Strength
- mrbufflifts – Free pet
- secretpet21 – Free pet
How to redeem Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5 codes?
- Launch Roblox Weight Lifting Simulator 5
- Click the Codes button on the left-hand side of the screen
- Copy and paste the code you wish to redeem into the box
- Click the Redeem button
- Your reward will be automatically applied to your account
What do you do with Strength and Gems?
Strength and Gems power up your character in this game. The idea is to push your character to be able to lift as much as possible and therefore be as strong as possible. This in turn means that they’re great at fighting, which is another core part of the game. Whether you’re fighting your friends or fighting alongside them, you want to be the biggest, best, and strongest.