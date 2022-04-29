Roblox Zombie Defense Tycoon codes (May 2022)

Zombie Defense Tycoon is exactly what it sounds like. You start with nothing and need to defend yourself from the unholy living dead as they seek to eat your delicious flesh. You must protect your base with turrets, guns, and melee weapons, fighting your way through the hordes of the undead as they throw themselves against your defenses.

How to redeem codes in Zombie Defense Tycoon

To redeem a code in the game, click on the redeem button in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. Now type the code in, ensuring you’ve put in capitals where required, and press enter.

Active Codes

All the currently active codes for the game are as follows.

REMASTER1 – $10,000

More cash equals more defenses to smash zombie heads in. Usethese codes and you’ll be able to build a castle made of turrets.

Expired Codes

The following codes are expired. We’ll update this list as we discover that they’ve become expired.