Roblox Zombie Strike codes (May 2022)

The end of the world has arrived, and the undead has risen from the grave. It’s up to you and other players in Roblox Zombie Strike to survive and down the massive hordes. You can unlock a variety of weapons, armor, and additional loot to increase your chances and take on even stronger enemies. There are additional quests for you to unlock as you progress through the game, giving you more to do, and there are various perks for you to use to suit your unique playstyle.

How to redeem Roblox Zombie Strike codes

To redeem any of the codes you want to use in Roblox Zombie Strike, you need to load into the game. From there, you need to have finished the first quest to make it into the main player lobby. From there, a bigger many opens up, and there should be a Twitter icon on the right side of your screen, underneath the store icon. Click it, type in the code you want to redeem, and you’re good to go.

All active codes

ARENA : Receive 1,500 Caps

: Receive 1,500 Caps COOL : Receive 1,500 Caps

: Receive 1,500 Caps COWBOY : Receive 1,500 Caps

: Receive 1,500 Caps EVIL : Receive 1,500 Caps

: Receive 1,500 Caps goblin : Receive 1,500 Caps

: Receive 1,500 Caps LOOT : Receive 1,500 Caps

: Receive 1,500 Caps PRIZE : Receive 1,500 Caps

: Receive 1,500 Caps Strike : Receive 1,500 Caps

: Receive 1,500 Caps TRANSRIGHTS : Receive a voucher for powerful weapon

: Receive a voucher for powerful weapon ZOMBIE: Receive a voucher for powerful weapon

Expired Zombie Strike codes