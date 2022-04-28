Rogue Legacy 2 House Rules, explained
Here’s how to use Hose Rules to modify Rouge Legacy 2 to your liking.
Rogue Legacy 2 is the long awaited sequel to the original 2D action-adventure rougelite. The sequel has hit 1.0 launch after spending time as an early access title. Rogue Legacy 2 is about a family lineage attempting to defeat the evil beings in an ever changing castle. Each descendent has their own unique traits and classes, making each run different. While the game has permeant RPG elements that allow players to progressively get stronger over time, it also has a bunch of settings under its House Rules. Here is what the House Rules are and how they work.
House Rules let you adjust the game to your skill level
House Rules are a series of options that can be used to adjust the difficulty of Rogue Legacy 2, making it either easier or harder depending on your personal preference. The game does note that it’s recommended to play on the default settings in your first playthrough and that the RPG elements are designed so players of all skill levels can beat the game. Here are all of the options and what they do.
- Enemy Health: This option can be used to adjust the enemies health, going as low as 50% and as high as 200%.
- Enemy Damage: Adjusts how much damage enemies deal to you, going as low as 50% and as high as 200%.
- Slow Time While Aiming: when changed will slow down time while you aim attacks with characters like Archers. The default is 100% (normal speed) but can be set as low as 25%.
- Enable Flight Toggle: When active you can began flying using an input and stop flying using that same input. Meant for players struggling with some of the platforming.
- Disable Enemy Contact Damage: When activated most enemies will not deal damage on physical contact (some enemies are excluded.)
- Disable Traits: When activated new characters will not have traits (such as colorblindness, IBS, or one of the many other traits.) This removes these extra difficulty modifiers, but removes one of the unique aspects of the game.
- Toggle Difficulty Rating Display: If activated will shown an on-screen display of your difficulty based on your house rules. Meant for players making the game harder who want to show off.