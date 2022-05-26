Roller Champions Minimum Requirements and Recommended Specs

Roller Champions is here, bringing with it plenty of roller-derby chaos across multiple systems. The game has released for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and PS5, and offers cross-platform play to boot. If you’re playing on console it’s as simple as downloading the game and hitting start, but if you’re a PC aficionado it’s good to know if your system will be able to handle the roller-skating mayhem. Luckily, the system requirements for Roller Champions are right here.

What are the system requirements for Roller Champions?

As with most games, Ubisoft provides both minimum and recommended system requirements for Roller Champions. Meet these, and you should at the very least be able to hit a nice 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second — more than enough to give your opponents a good thrashing. Ubisoft also notes that laptop models of video cards may work, “as long as their performance is similar to the minimum requirements.”

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 10 (64-bit versions) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz, Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.2 GHz, or better

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz, Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.2 GHz, or better RAM: 8GB

8GB Video card: AMD Radeon RX 560 (4 GB), Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB), or better

AMD Radeon RX 560 (4 GB), Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB), or better Hard drive: 10GB

10GB DirectX version: DirectX 11

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 10 (64-bit versions) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @ 3.2 GHz, Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.2 GHz, or better

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 @ 3.2 GHz, Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.2 GHz, or better RAM: 8GB

8GB Video card: AMD Radeon RX 470 (8 GB), Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB), or better

AMD Radeon RX 470 (8 GB), Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB), or better Hard drive: 10GB

10GB DirectX version: DirectX 11

Configurations for higher resolutions

If you want souped-up performance or a crisp 4K display, Ubisoft has some recommendations for hardware configurations on that front too.

Higher performance configuration

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit version) or Windows 11

Windows 10 (64-bit version) or Windows 11 Processor: AMD Ryzen5 1500X, Intel i7-4790K, or equivalent

AMD Ryzen5 1500X, Intel i7-4790K, or equivalent RAM: 8GB

8GB Video card: AMD RX 580 (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), or equivalent

AMD RX 580 (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), or equivalent DirectX version: DirectX 11

4K configuration