Salt and Sacrifice co-op, explained

If you’re having trouble with certain aspects of Salt and Sacrifice, you can always bring a friend into the game to aid you on your journey. Your ally will be able to assist you throughout your time exploring the game, and you’ll have a better chance of tackling some of the more difficult bosses you can expect to encounter on your journey. Here’s what you need to know about how co-op works in Salt and Sacrifice.

Co-op multiplayer guide

You’ll be able to begin playing in a co-op game shortly after you start your game. You’ll need to make your way down to Runereader Diedela, and to the right of her, you’ll find the Cooperation Board. You can create a ruined password to protect your world, and allow certain allies to come through, so long as they know the correct sequence of runes to enter your world.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After you place your cooperation board rune sequence, make sure to send it to your friend, and they’ll be able to input it into their cooperation board. From there, they should be able to join your game. You’ll want to make sure you’re hosting the game when they attempt to join. If your friend tries to join before you’ve begun hosting, they will be unable to connect. You do not need to use all five slots in the password. Instead, you can make it a three-letter or four-letter password, depending on your preferences.

The one hosting the game will need to use a Guiltless Shard to become Guiltless. If the host is not Guiltless, they cannot host the game. However, the one joining the game does not have to be Guiltless, but they will need to have a Pale Candle to use this. You can find the Pale Candle by saving Beatrice.