Servants of Rot Incantations in Elden Ring – what they are and where to find them

Servants of Rot Incantations in Elden Ring stand out for their use of poison, rather than more traditional fire, holy, or lightning incantations. Unlike some other incantation types, like Bestial and Godskin Apostle, they don’t have a specific seal that boosts their power. Although the list of Servants of Rot Incantations is short, what’s there packs a decent punch. Pest Threads is somewhat niche but deals extremely powerful burst damage. Additionally, damage over time provides enough utility in Elden Ring that all of the other three incantations should remain a useful part of a variety of builds for the foreseeable future.

All Servants of Rot Incantations

Poison Armament: This applies poison buildup to the caster’s right hand armament for a 60 second duration. However, unlike some other weapon buffs, this doesn’t add any damage to your hits. Although this incantation might seem underwhelming at first, the added damage over time does help quite a bit in long boss fights, providing you find openings to refresh the buff. You can find Poison Armament on the giant invisible scarab near the Swamp of Aeonia in Caelid. It requires 10 Faith.

Pest Threads: This fires multiple threads in front of the caster that deal good damage and slow enemy movement speed. These threads can be tricky to use against smaller enemies and have a relatively short range. On the other hand, they deal very high damage to large enemies, and as such are incredibly useful in many boss fights. You can buy Pest Threads from Gowry after progressing Millicent's questline to the point where you give her the prosthesis. Alternately, you can kill Gowry and take his bell bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks to buy it there. Pest Threads requires 11 Faith.

Poison Mist: This casts a slow-moving cloud of poison mist in front of the caster, which briefly persists and builds up poison. A straightforward and useful incantation, this is best used against bosses and enemies with large health pools. You can find Poison Mist near Castle Morne in the Weeping Peninsula, on a scarab in the small poison swamp. It requires 12 Faith.

Scarlet Aeonia: This summons a giant scarlet flower around the caster, which explodes in a cloud of Scarlet Rot. The initial burst builds up rot quickly, while the lingering cloud builds it more slowly. This is an incredibly powerful incantation against bosses that is mitigated by having a very slow cast speed, making it useful mostly as an opener. You can acquire Scarlet Aeonia as a reward for trading in the Remembrance of the Rot Goddess you receive upon defeating Malenia. It requires 35 Faith.

