Shikanoin Heizou talents, abilities, and Ascension Materials – Genshin Impact

Shikanoin Heizou is the latest character announced in Genshin Impact. A four-star Anemo Catalyst user, Heizou is structured around dealing out large amounts of damage by punching Anemo energy towards his foes. If you’re curious what Heizou’s talents, abilities, and Ascension Materials are, look no further — we’ve got the breakdown for you to start preparing for his arrival in Genshin Impact.

Note: this information was obtained via datamining sources. Any information shown on this article is subject to change, in part or in whole, at Hoyoverse’s discretion.

Attacks

Normal Attack: Fudou Style Martial Arts Performs up to five fisticuffs empowered by a mighty wind, dealing Anemo DMG.

Fudou Style Martial Arts Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina and performs a sweeping kick that deals Anemo DMG.

Consumes a certain amount of stamina and performs a sweeping kick that deals Anemo DMG. Plunging Attack: Calling upon the surging wind, Heizou plunges towards the ground from mid-air, damaging all opponents in his path. Deals AoE Anemo DMG upon impact with the ground.

Abilities

Heartstopper Strike (Cooldown — 10 seconds): Tap: Wields the swift winds to launch a Heartstopper Strike that deals Anemo DMG. Hold: Charges energy to unleash an even stronger blow. He will obtain the Declension effect while charging, which increases the power of the Heartstopper Strike. When the skill button is released or the skill finishes charging, he will strike forward dealing Anemo DMG. Declension: Increases damage of Heartstopper Strike by a certain amount. Maximum 4 stacks. Level 1 Talent the damage bonus is ~57% per stack. Level 15 Talent the damage bonus is 135% per stack. Conviction: When you possess 4 Declension stacks, the Conviction effect is produced, which will cause the next Heartstopper Strike to be even stronger and have a larger AoE. Level 1 Talent the damage bonus is 113%. Level 15 Talent the damage bonus is 270%.

(Cooldown — 10 seconds): Windmuster Kick (Cooldown — 12 seconds): Leaps into the air and uses the Fudou Style Vacuum Slugger to explosively kick his opponent, dealing AoE Anemo DMG. When Vacuum Slugger hits opponents affected by Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, these opponents are afflicted with Windmuster Iris, which will explode after a moment and deal AoE DMG of the corresponding elemental type. Vacuum Slugger can afflict a maximum of four opponents with Windmuster Iris. A single opponent cannot be under the effect of Windmuster Irises of different elements at the same time. Vacuum Slugger DMG at Level 1: 314% | Level 15: 747%.

(Cooldown — 12 seconds):

Ascension and Upgrade Materials

In order to Ascend Heizou, you will need the following materials:

Rank 1 : Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x1 | Onikabuto x3 | Treasure Hoarder Insignia x3

: Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x1 | Onikabuto x3 | Treasure Hoarder Insignia x3 Rank 2 : Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x3 | Runic Fang x2 | Onikabuto x10 | Treasure Hoarder Insignia x15

: Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x3 | Runic Fang x2 | Onikabuto x10 | Treasure Hoarder Insignia x15 Rank 3 : Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x6 | Runic Fang x4 | Onikabuto x20 | Silver Raven Insignia x12

: Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x6 | Runic Fang x4 | Onikabuto x20 | Silver Raven Insignia x12 Rank 4 : Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x3 | Runic Fang x8 | Onikabuto x30 | Silver Raven Insignia x18

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x3 | Runic Fang x8 | Onikabuto x30 | Silver Raven Insignia x18 Rank 5 : Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x6 | Runic Fang x12 | Onikabuto x45 | Golden Raven Insignia x12

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x6 | Runic Fang x12 | Onikabuto x45 | Golden Raven Insignia x12 Rank 6: Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6 | Runic Fang x20 | Onikabuto x60 | Golden Raven Insignia x24

In order to Upgrade Heizou’s talents, you will need the following materials:

Level 2: Teachings of Transience x3 | Treasure Hoarder Insignia x6

Teachings of Transience x3 | Treasure Hoarder Insignia x6 Level 3: Guide to Transience x2 | Silver Raven Insignia x3

Guide to Transience x2 | Silver Raven Insignia x3 Level 4: Guide to Transience x4 | Silver Raven Insignia x4

Guide to Transience x4 | Silver Raven Insignia x4 Level 5: Guide to Transience x6 | Silver Raven Insignia x6

Guide to Transience x6 | Silver Raven Insignia x6 Level 6: Guide to Transience x9 | Silver Raven Insignia x9

Guide to Transience x9 | Silver Raven Insignia x9 Level 7: Philosophies of Transience x4 | Golden Raven Insignia x4 | Tears of the Calamitous God x1

Philosophies of Transience x4 | Golden Raven Insignia x4 | Tears of the Calamitous God x1 Level 8: Philosophies of Transience x6 | Golden Raven Insignia x6 | Tears of the Calamitous God x1

Philosophies of Transience x6 | Golden Raven Insignia x6 | Tears of the Calamitous God x1 Level 9: Philosophies of Transience x12 | Golden Raven Insignia x9 | Tears of the Calamitous God x2

Philosophies of Transience x12 | Golden Raven Insignia x9 | Tears of the Calamitous God x2 Level 10: Philosophies of Transience x16 | Golden Raven Insignia x12 | Tears of the Calamitous God x2 | Crown of Insight x1

Constellations