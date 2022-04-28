With Pokémon Go’s Mega Evolution updates officially available worldwide, Niantic is celebrating these changes by hosting A Mega Moment event. In it, Mega Kangaskhan has arrived at Pokémon, allowing everyone to engage this Pokémon in Mega Raids. There’s also a Special Research task available, which features a branching path, giving you three options. Should you choose Blastoise, Charizard, or Venusaur in A Mega Moment Special Research in Pokémon Go?

The big question comes down to which of the original three Pokémon are your favorite. Are you more of a Charizard, Blastoise, or Venusaur? Each path features the same rewards, except with a focus on that Pokémon. For example, you’ll receive Charizard encounters and Mega Charizard energy if you choose the Charizard path. Outside of these changes, everything else is the same. You’ll receive the same amount of experience points, Stardust, Poké Balls, Great Balls, Raid pass, Pinap Berries, revives, and hyper potions.

If you’re looking for the stronger Mega Pokémon to gain more Mega Energy during this event, Mega Charizard (Y) is easily the strongest and best choice of these three. Mega Charizard is a solid choice if you’d like to use this Pokémon in raids, whereas Mega Blastoise and Mega Venusaur fall reasonably short in the rankings.

There are no differences in A Mega Moment Special Research besides the Pokémon encounters and the Mega Energy you receive. While we did recommend the Charizard route, if you do not have as much Mega Energy with Blastoise or Venusaur, or you plan to use one of these three more in the future, we encourage you to select the one with the least energy because you will receive a good amount of Mega Energy throughout this Special Research.