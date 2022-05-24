Should you choose Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula’Ula Island, or Poni Island paths for the Alola to Alola Special Research in Pokémon Go?

The Pokémon Go finale event for Season of Alola has arrived, called Alola to Alola. Here, you’ll have the chance to close out the month of May, encountering multiple Alolan Pokémon, such as the Tapu Guardians, Dewpider, Fomantic, Oranguru, Rockruff, and many more that first appeared in the Alola region. There will be a Special Research available to everyone who completed the seasonal events, and you can choose to purchase this ticket if you did not. There are four paths to pick from for the ticket. Which should you pick, Melemele island, Akala island, Ula’Ula island, or Poni island in Pokémon Go?

Should you pick Melemele island, Akala island, Ula’Ula island, or Poni island paths?

You will have to pick from one of the four islands for the Alola to Alola Special Research ticket. Each comes with exclusive rewards and increased encounters during the event.

All Melemele island rewards

For those who go with the Melemele island task, you’ll need to complete tasks centered around your friends and spend time with them during the Alola to Alola event. In addition, you’ll need to send them gifts and take snapshots to earn the many rewards. These are all the rewards you can receive in this Special Research ticket.

Two poffins

Lure module

Four lucky eggs

Alolan Raichu encounter

A Pom-Pom Style Oricorio Hat avatar item

All Akala island rewards

When you pick the Akala island Special Ticket path, you’ll have to work your way through exploring for specific distances and spinning multiple Poké Stops. If you like the travel, we recommend this option. These are the rewards you can expect to earn for completing this ticket.

Incense

Two incubators

A super incubator

Alolan Marowak encounter

A Pa’u Style Oricorio Hat avatar item

All Ula’Ula island rewards

For those who enjoy taking on throwing challenges, the Ula’Ula island path is the one for you. In this ticket’s challenges, you’ll need to catch specific numbers of Pokémon and perform particular throws. These are the rewards you can earn for completing the Ula’Ula island Special Ticket path.

A Glacial lure

A Magnetic lure

Four incense

Alolan Vulpix encounter

A Baile Style Oricorio Hat avatar item

All Poni island rewards

The final option you can pick is for Poni island. In this Special Ticket path, you can expect to take on multiple Team Rocket grunts and the leaders, and you need to participate in the Go Battle League against other trainers. These are the rewards you’ll receive for completing these tasks.

A Rocket Radar

Three Star Pieces

A premium Battle Pass

Alolan Exeggutor encounter

A Sensu Style Oricorio Hat avatar item

Which should you pick?

You want to focus on the rewards you want to earn. The premium Battle Pass is nice from Poni Island, but the Alolan Marowak encounter is even better if you don’t already have this Pokémon. However, for the event, Alolan Marowak will only learn the charged move shadow bone if you evolve a Cubone, which means the encounter from the Akala Island path doesn’t help you too much. Although, the incubators are a nice addition.

It all comes down to personal preference and the type of rewards you want to receive on your Pokémon Go account.