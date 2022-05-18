Should you get A Rocky Road Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

The Community Day events in Pokémon Go are a good time to go after some of your favorite Pokémon and add them to your collection. Depending on the featured Pokémon, you might want to catch multiple of them to ensure you have the best series of IVs and moves available on that Pokémon, along with a handful of shiny versions. For the May 2022 Community Day, should you get A Rocky Road Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

Should you get A Rocky Road Community Day Special Research ticket?

For May 2022, the featured Pokémon will be Alolan Geodude. When you evolve it into its final form, Alolan Golem, it will learn the fast move, rollout, an attack that will do four power in trainer battles, and 14 power in Gyms and raids. Rollout has the potential to boost Alolan Golem further in the PvP rankings, but, probably, the Pokémon won’t be the largest ticket item in most categories. Alolan Golem is already a decent choice in many Pokémon Leagues and Cup competitions, but it’s not highly coveted. Rollout could make it a viable, unorthodox choice but not an immediate option added to the Pokémon Go meta.

If you regularly participate in the Pokémon Go PvP battle leagues, grabbing Alolan Golem during the May 2022 Community Day is a good idea. For Geodude fans, grabbing A Rocky Road Community Day Special Research ticket will provide you with items and additional encounters from this Pokémon. Still, it’s not going to increase your experience dramatically. We recommend against grabbing this ticket unless you have other reasons to purchase it yourself.

We’re looking forward to seeing how rollout goes out to other Pokémon in the mobile game following the May 2022 Community Day event.