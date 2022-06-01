Should you get Pokémon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet?

When it comes to picking what Pokémon version you should get before the game releases, it all comes down to exclusives. When a Pokémon game releases, it comes with two games, each containing specific Pokémon within it. You’ll need to trade with another player who has the other version to receive them all or purchase both games. With two options in front of you, should you get Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet

For Pokémon Scarlet, we don’t know what exclusives are coming to games at this time. When we learn more of that information leading up to the official release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (SV), we can post more to compare the two versions. However, we do know that for Pokémon Scarlet, you have the chance to encounter and catch the legendary featured Pokémon, Koraidon.

Image via Pokémon Company

Pokémon Violet

At this time, we do not know the exclusives available in Pokémon Violet. We cannot compare them against the ones featured in Pokémon Scarlet, making it difficult to provide direct reasons for you to pick one version over the other. However, we know which legendary will be available in these two games, with Pokémon Violet players receiving Miraidon.

Image via Pokémon Company

Right now, it comes down to legendary choices. Depending on which of the two you prefer, Koraidon or Miraidon. We can expect to hear more details regarding Pokémon exclusives closer to the SV official release date of November 18. We’ll be updating this guide to compare these two options better when we do.