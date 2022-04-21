Should you get Strong Stuff Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

During the Stufful Community Day event in Pokémon Go, you’ll have the opportunity to grab the Strong Stuff Community Day Research ticket. All players who buy this ticket will gain access to an exclusive ticket and additional rewards for completing tasks within that ticket. Should you get the Strong Stuff Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

It depends on how badly you want Stufful’s evolved form, Bewear. These Pokémon will be making their debut during the event, meaning it’s the first chance for all players to grab these Pokémon. When you evolve Stufful into Bewear during the event or two hours after, your Bewear will learn the exclusive charged move drain punch. Drain punch is a new charged move being added to Pokémon Go. While it’s not the strongest addition to the game, it could be something to experiment with, especially as the developers expand this move to other Pokémon.

With Stufful being a new Pokémon, we recommend grabbing the Strong Stuff ticket. With it, you’ll get a handful of rewards for completing all of the tasks of the event, including Stufful and Bewear encounters. However, you already have too many items on your character in Pokémon Go, and you’re not looking to add to your already hefty load. You might do best by simply participating in the event. It will be happening from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone on April 23.

Bewear doesn’t seem like it will make a huge splash in the PvP scene, but this could change depending on the impact of drain punch. For those who regularly participate in the Pokémon Go Battle League, grabbing the Strong Stuff Community Day Ticket would be a good idea but don’t feel pressured by the event.