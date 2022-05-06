Should you go Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking in Pokémon Go?

When a Pokémon has multiple evolutions to pick from, deciding which to choose can be challenging. If a Pokémon you’re using in Pokémon Go has several evolutions, you’ll want to make the best decision to ensure you do not waste any Candy or Stardust. When you catch a Galarian Slowpoke, should you go with Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking in Pokémon Go?

Should you choose Galarian Slowbro or Galarian Slowking?

We’re going to detail the stats for Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking, along with their differing movesets, before directly comparing these two.

Galarain Slowbro stats and moveset

Galarian Slowbro is a Poison and Psychic-type Pokémon. It has a maximum CP of 2,445, an attack of 155, a defense of 135, and a stamina of 182. If you’re considering what PvP Pokémon Go League to participate in with Galarian Slowbro, we recommend the Great League. It’s not the best Pokémon, but it’s handy against Dark, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon.

Galarian Slowbro has several different types of attacks that make it beneficial against numerous Pokémon, boosting it up in the Great and Ultra Leagues. It also makes it a decent raid Pokémon for one or three-star raids. The best moveset to teach Galarian Slowbro is poison job for its fast move, and the charged moves focus blast and psychic.

Galarian Slowking stats and moveset

Galarian Slowking is also a Poison and Psychic-type Pokémon. It has a maximum CP of 2,717, an attack of 162, a defense of 154, and a stamina of 182. Both Pokémon have various attacks that make them useful depending on the situation and your team matchups.

However, Galarian Slowbro has incredible potential because of focus blast. It’s a decisive Fighting-type move that makes it super effective when battling against Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon. That’s the significant factor that boosts Galarian Slowbro above Galarian Slowking, despite having slightly lesser stats. The best moveset available to Galarian Slowking is the fast move confusion and the charged moves shadow ball and sludge wave or future sight, depending on how you plan to use it.

Which is better?

We highly recommend Galarian Slowbro over Galarian Slowking, but it also comes down to what team you want to use. Galarian Slowking can be applicable against Fairy, Fighting, Ghost, Grass, Poison, and Psychic-type Pokémon, so long as you’re using shadow ball on it. Galarian Slowking can counter the Psychic-types, but Galarian Slowbro can counter Dark-type Pokémon, which is a weakness of both choices.