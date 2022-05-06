Should you go Slowbro or Slowking in Pokémon Go?

When it comes to picking between two evolutions for a Pokémon, it can be a difficult decision in Pokémon Go. For example, when you have a perfect IV Slowpoke, you’ll have to choose between evolving it into a Slowbro or a Slowking. Both are useful, but which of the two are a better option? In this guide, we’re going to cover if you should go Slowbro or Slowking in Pokémon Go.

Should you choose Slowbro or Slowking?

We’re going to break down the stat and moveset differences between Slowbro and Slowbro before directly comparing these two Pokémon.

Slowbro stats and moveset

Slowbro is a Water and Psychic-type Pokémon. It has a maximum CP of 2,545, an attack of 177, a defense of 180, and stamina of 216. It’s not the most powerful Pokémon in the Great League but has more use in the Ultra. The best moveset you want to use on it will be confusion for its fast move, and then psychic and ice beam for its charged moves. Alternatively, it can learn water pulse.

With a maximum CP of 2,545, it’s a decent choice for specific raid Pokémon, which remains an option depending on what type of raid you’ll be battling.

Slowking stats and moveset

Slowking is also a Water and Psychic-type Pokémon. It has a maximum CP of 2,545, an attack of 177, a defense of 180, and stamina of 216. Both Slowbro and Slowking share the same stats. The only change is their moveset. Slowking will also want to use confusion for its fast move. However, you want it to use psychic and blizzard for its charged moves. It can also learn fire blast.

Which is better?

When you boil down the stats, Slowbro and Slowking are essentially the same Pokémon. The only significant difference is what Ice-type attack you’re using. Slowbro uses ice beam that does 90 damage at the cost of 55 energy. With Slowking, blizzard will do 140 damage for 75 energy. Because confusion earns three energy per turn, you’re better off relying on Slowbro’s ice bream attack, given how frequently you can use it.