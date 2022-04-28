It can be a tough decision when it comes down to picking between Charizard X or Charizard Y in Pokémon Go. These Pokémon are unique, and you want to make sure you use the correct decision to use your Mega Evolution of Charizard properly. There are a few factors you want to consider before making your decision. Should you go with Charizard X or Charizard Y in Pokémon Go?

All Charizard X and Charizard Y differences

Charizard X is the Fire and Dragon-type version. It has a maximum CP of 4,353, an attack of 273, a defense of 213, and a stamina of 186. Charizard Y is the Fire and Flying-type version, the same as a standard Charizard. It has a maximum CP of 5,037, an attack of 319, a defense of 212, and a stamina of 186.

Both of these Pokémon have the same stamina, but Charizard has a single point of defense and far less attack power. Both Pokémon have the same moveset as those transition from the standard Charizard. Outside of the stats, Charizard X and Charizard Y are not so different. Because you cannot use them in PvP, you only need to consider using them in raid battles. If it’s better to use a Dragon-type Pokémon, having Charizard X would better boost other Dragon-type Pokémon your teammates would be using. In contrast, Charizard Y boosts Fire and Flying-type Pokémon.

Should you choose Charizard X or Charizard Y?

While Charizard X does have the Dragon-type associated with it, Charizard Y is much stronger. We highly recommend using this Pokémon over the other one and believe you’ll receive much more personal benefit from making this choice.