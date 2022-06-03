Pokémon Go Fest 2022 will be a little different this year. Every year, you receive a Special Research ticket once the event goes live in your local area, and you have until the event ends to complete it. This Special Ticket gives you the chance to capture the event-featured mythical Pokémon, netting you plenty of rewards. This year, you’ll have the opportunity to select what type of difficulty you want to work on for your ticket. Should you select Relaxed, Standard, or Master difficulty for Pokémon Go Fest 2022’s Special Research ticket?

Should you select Relaxed, Standard, or Master?

These options dictate the overall difficulty of the challenges you will be undertaking for your Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Special Research ticket. You will have to complete the same tasks as other players, from what we can tell. However, if you choose the Master difficulty, you have to do more of that particular task. For example, if you choose the Master difficulty for the Battle ticket, you will have to defeat nine Team Go Rocket members, purify six shadow Pokémon, and defeat a Team Go Rocket leader. For many, this might be too much, so we’d recommend one of the lower difficulties, such as going for Relaxed or Standard.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For those who cannot dedicate enough time to complete all of these tasks for the event, we recommend going with the lighter difficulties. The Relaxed and Standard options will give you fewer things to do before moving on to the next task. Many of the rewards remain the same regardless of your choices, such as encountering Shaymin.