Should you select the Catch, Battle, or Explore challenges for Pokémon Go Fest 2022’s Special Research?

Pokémon Go Fest is a time to celebrate Pokémon Go with friends and find multiple rare Pokémon during the big event. For Pokémon Go Fest 2022, there will be a unique twist to the Special Research ticket you receive after buying a ticket to the event. Similar to 2021’s event, there will be multiple options for you to select after starting the first task of the ticket. You will choose to go down a quest path that focuses on Catching Pokémon, Battling, or Exploring. Should you select Catch, Battle, or Explore challenges for Pokémon Go Fest 2022’s Special Research ticket?

Should you select Catch, Battle, or Explore challenges?

It all comes down to what interests you the most while participating in Pokémon Go Fest. We’ll recommend the battle option if you plan to take time out of the event to battle against the many Team Rocket grunts spawning at various PokéStops. You’ll be fighting against Team Rocket grunts, purifying shadow Pokémon, and taking down the leaders as you collect mysterious components to track them down.

Alternatively, if you want to catch Pokémon as they appear in their habitats, the Catch challenges will likely be the better option. Here, you’ll focus on going after Pokémon and catching them in specific ways, such as landing Great Throws, Curvethrows, using berries to assist you, catching a certain number of Pokémon, or catching distinct species of Pokémon.

If you plan to remain on the move throughout Pokémon Go Fest, the explore challenges might be a better option for you. The more you walk around and explore your neighborhood, the more challenges you expect to complete to progress through the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Special Ticket.

These options provide you multiple rewards listed on the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Special Ticket page, giving you an idea of what you can earn as you work your way through the day. How many tasks you need to complete will depend on the difficulty you select, which we recommend you ensure you choose to line up with your day. If you can only spend a few hours playing, choose the lower difficulties.