Should you upgrade Bennet to C6 in Genshin Impact? Answered

Bennet is one of the characters that debuted along with Genshin Impact’s release. Since then, the overall roster of Genshin Impact has increased significantly, and more powerful characters have been added to the game. That said, Bennet has remained relevant in the meta and a popular character amongst free-to-play players. It is a no-brainer that Bennet is still viable in the game, but many players might wonder if it’s worth fully unlocking his Constellation (C6).

Should you upgrade Bennet to C6

Almost every character in the game gets better with each point in the Constellation unlocked. However, this doesn’t really apply to Bennet, especially when unlocking C6. His final Constellation point reads-

Fire Ventures with Me: Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters inside of Bennett’s Elemental Burst gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus, and their weapons gain a Pyro infusion.

All melee characters standing inside Bennet’s Elemental Burst circle lose their percent Physical DMG buff, which means he can no longer support any Physical DMG-based melee character because the Pyro infusion will trump any other infusion. While the Pyro damage increases, his party members won’t be able to maximize their damage as the Pyro infusion will always hinder other elemental reactions.

That said, if you plan to build a Pyro-based team centered around Thoma or Diluc as the main DPS, C6 Bennet can be very beneficial. However, that team will be very one-dimensional and might struggle with end-game content.