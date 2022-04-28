Speed Run achievement/trophy guide in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe likes to offer you achievements or trophies with slightly off-the-wall requirements. With criteria like don’t play the game for ten years, you have quite the interesting road ahead of you to get all achievements in this game. That being said, the Speed Run achievement/trophy is a little more standard and challenges you to finish the game within four minutes and 22 seconds. Here is how to do it.

Before we get started, while there are numerous endings in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, following everything the Narrator says and getting the Freedom Ending is the true path you need to take for this achievement. However, to have a chance for things to move quickly enough, you have to do a little setup.

First, you need to play through the game multiple times and reach your boss’ office until the Narrator begins opening the secret room for you upon entering. The first couple of times you are here, you either have to wait until he does it or enter the correct code in the back. After doing it a few times, it will begin opening upon coming in through the door.

Additionally, you want to set up the game to have you begin close to the two doors in the office. This will take a little bit of luck, but get into the room with the two doors, pause, and select begin the game again. Eventually, you will get the Whiteboard Ending, where you begin in a blue room. All you need to do is run out the hallway, and you will be right at the two doors.

From here, it is time to run down the path as quickly as possible. Take the door on the left, go upstairs to the boss’ office, and take the elevator down. When you load into the next area, go into the Mind Control Facility and quickly click the buttons to make bridges and an elevator come up to you. When the elevator gets you to the top room, enter Facility Power and quickly press Off on the System Power. A giant door will begin slowly opening. Run to the entrance and keep pressing forward until you step outside and the cutscene plays. If you did it fast enough, the achievement/trophy will pop for you.