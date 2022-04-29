Star Stable codes (May 2022)

Star Stable is an exciting game that throws you into a world of never-ending adventure alongside your very own horse. You explore a fantastical world with your companion and grow a stronger bond with every quest you complete and mystery you solve. You can even meet up with your friends and their horses for training or to complete quests together.

How to redeem codes in Star Stable

Redeeming codes for Star Stable is easy.

First, you need to go to the game’s official website.

Now you need to log into your account and navigate to the ‘Account’ page. There, you’ll see a ‘Redeem’ button, which you need to click.

Copy the code from our list and paste it in the box under the text ‘Enter your code below.’

Press the ‘Redeem’ button, and you should get your reward.

Active codes

All the following codes are active.

STARSTABLEHONEY – 4 Days Star Rider

– 4 Days Star Rider THUMBSUP – T-Shirt for this code.

– T-Shirt for this code. BronzeJacket – Get a Bronze Vest

– Get a Bronze Vest SILVERJACKET – Get a Silver Vest

– Get a Silver Vest FRIENDSHIPDAY – Get a T-shirt

– Get a T-shirt READTHEBOOK – A Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet is your reward for this code.

– A Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet is your reward for this code. HORSESNACK – Get 1 Apple, and 1 Carrot Treat for your horse with this code.

– Get 1 Apple, and 1 Carrot Treat for your horse with this code. STARSHINEPLUSH – Get a Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet

– Get a Starshine Plush Saddlebag Pet 7DAYSBIRTHDAYFUN – Get 7 days Star Rider

Only one of the following codes can be used, attempting to use another will result in rewards from any previous codes being overwritten:

All single use codes have expired.

Expired codes

These codes area have expired. We will move codes over to this list as soon as we see that they aren’t working anymore.