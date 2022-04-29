Roblox Strucid codes (May 2022)

Strucid is a battle royale game currently in its beta phase on Roblox. In this shooter, you battle friends and enemies and can build structures similar to Fortnite. As the game is in beta, it is in the process of being made better and new content is being made for the game as of this writing.

Like other games, you can redeem codes for instant bonuses that will aid you. Strucid codes can give you extra coins for the loot boxes of the game, called cases. These cases vary by the rarity of cosmetics inside them, so more coins will give you access to a better chance for more rare items. Here are all of the active codes we know of.

How to redeem a code

Entering a code in Strucid is very easy. Open up the game, and you will see a box saying Enter Promo Code on the right-hand side of the screen. Copy one of the codes above and paste it into the field. Once you click Redeem, you will instantly get the coins.

Active codes

These are all the codes we could find that are currently active and their rewards.

christmas – 5,000 Coins

– 5,000 Coins joehe – 5,000 coins

– 5,000 coins sup – 5,000 coins

Expired Strucid codes