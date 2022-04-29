Roblox Super Doomspire codes (May 2022)

Super Doomspire is a remake of the popular game Doomspire Brickbattle found in Roblox, which tasks you with destroying enemy towers in the game. Find the rarest and most unique items to add to your arsenal and defend your tower so that it will be the final one standing at the end of the fight. If you are on the search for free stuff in the game, you can redeem the codes below for free crowns and stickers to help show your support of LGBTQ groups.

Where to redeem codes in Super Doomspire?

Press the green shop icon. At the top of the opened menu will be an icon of a keyboard. This is where you put in the codes. Copy and paste any of the active codes from the list below.

Super Doomspire codes – Available

HOLLYJOLLY: 1,000 Crowns and a Gift Bomb Tool

1,000 Crowns and a Gift Bomb Tool ROBLOXROX : Dance Potion Sticker

: Dance Potion Sticker EXISTENTIALHORROR: 900 Crowns and Oh Nooo Sticker

900 Crowns and Oh Nooo Sticker ITSFREE: 200 Crowns and stickers

200 Crowns and stickers MARCHAHEAD : 500 Crowns

: 500 Crowns Thanks : 10 Crowns

: 10 Crowns Nonbinaryrights : 30 Crowns and Pride N Sticker

: 30 Crowns and Pride N Sticker Panrights : 30 Crowns and Pride P Sticker

: 30 Crowns and Pride P Sticker Transrights : 30 Crowns and Pride T Sticker

: 30 Crowns and Pride T Sticker Gayrights : 30 Crowns and Pride G Sticker

: 30 Crowns and Pride G Sticker Birights : 30 Crowns and Pride B Sticker

: 30 Crowns and Pride B Sticker Lesbianrights : 30 Crowns and Pride L Sticker

: 30 Crowns and Pride L Sticker Please : 50 Crowns

: 50 Crowns ADOPTME : 100 Crowns and Adopt Me Stickers

: 100 Crowns and Adopt Me Stickers REDRULES : Red Leader Sticker

: Red Leader Sticker YELLOWFROG : Yellow Frog Sticker

: Yellow Frog Sticker BLUEBUSINESS : Blue Executive Sticker

: Blue Executive Sticker GREENMAGIC: Green Scientist Sticker

Super Doomspire codes – Expired