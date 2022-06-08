Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 7: Dragonlands — All Champions, costs, traits, abilities, and more

The new Teamfight Tactics Set 7: Dragonlands is taking us back in time — before the fall of magic and the advent of Hextech, to a more mystical era of Convergence when Dragons roamed the lands. With that shift, our new roster of Champions reflects this change of scenery, bringing about a more esoteric look to the bunch.

The full new roster in this Set boasts a total of 58 units, including seven mighty Dragons that you can recruit. There has been a marked effort to avoid direct reprints from previous sets, though some of the abilities might seem familiar in essence to seasoned TFT veterans.

Below, we have listed all of the new Champions in alphabetical order, including their costs, traits, and abilities.

Full list of Champions

Aatrox

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Shimmerscale; Warrior

Shimmerscale; Warrior Ability ⁠— Deathbringer Strike: Aatrox strikes his target for 300/305/310% Attack Damage as physical damage and heals himself for 300/350/400.

Anivia

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Jade; Evoker; Legend

Jade; Evoker; Legend Ability ⁠— Prismatic Storm: Anivia summons a prismatic storm around her target, dealing 300/400/600 magic damage over 3 seconds. Enemies in the storm have their Magic Resist reduced by 40%.

Ashe

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Jade; Dragonmancer; Swiftshot

Jade; Dragonmancer; Swiftshot Ability ⁠— Volley: Ashe fires a volley of 6 arrows. Enemies hit by at least 1 arrow take 90/125/175 magic damage and suffer 30% reduced Attack Speed for 3 seconds.

Bard

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Guild; Mystic; Bard

Guild; Mystic; Bard Ability ⁠— Unstable Portal: Bard sends magical energy toward the largest group of enemies, stunning them for 1.5/2/15 seconds and causing them to take 15/20/9999% increased damage while stunned. If he hits at least 1 enemy, Bard dances in celebration.

Braum

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Scalescorn; Guardian

Scalescorn; Guardian Ability ⁠— Unbreakable: Braum puts up his shield for 4 seconds, reducing damage taken from that direction by 60/70/80%.

Corki

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Revel; Cannoneer

Revel; Cannoneer Ability ⁠— Missile Barrage: Corki launches a barrage of 4 missiles at his target, each dealing 100% of his Attack Damage as physical damage. The final missile is The Big One, and deals 200/300/800 base damage plus 200/210/250% of Attack damage in a large area.

Diana

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Scalescorn; Assassin

Scalescorn; Assassin Ability ⁠— Pale Cascade: Diana shields herself for 350/400/500 for 6 seconds and summons 6/7/8 orbs around her. These orbs burst for 100/110/120 magic damage when they hit an enemy. When the final orb bursts, her shield refreshes.

Elise

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Whispers; Shapeshifter

Whispers; Shapeshifter Ability ⁠— Spider Form: Elise transforms into Spider Form for the rest of combat, losing 1 Attack Range and replacing her ability with Venomous Bite, which she immediately casts. Venomous Bite: Elise’s next attack deals 225/275/325 bonus magic damage. If this kills her target she ascends, becoming untargetable before dropping near the lowest Health enemy and immediately casting Venomous Bite again.

Elise transforms into Spider Form for the rest of combat, losing 1 Attack Range and replacing her ability with Venomous Bite, which she immediately casts.

Ezreal

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Tempest; Swiftshot

Tempest; Swiftshot Ability ⁠— Mystic Shot: Ezreal fires an energy bolt towards his target. The first enemy hit takes 175/250/350 magic damage and grants Ezreal 10% bonus Attack Speed, stacking up to 5 times.

Gnar

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Jade; Shapeshifter

Jade; Shapeshifter Ability ⁠— Mega Gnar: Gnar transforms into Mega Form, jumping to his target and knocking up nearby enemies for 1 second. Gnar also gains 30/50/80 Attack Damage and 30/40/60 Armor, but reduces his Attack Range to 1.

Hecarim

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Ragewing; Cavalier

Ragewing; Cavalier Ability ⁠— Onslaught of Shadows: Hecarim summons spectral riders that charge through his target, dealing 150/250/1000 magic damage and stunning enemies hit for 1.5/2/8 seconds.

Heimerdinger

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Trainer; Mage

Trainer; Mage Ability ⁠— Egg Toss: Heimerdinger lobs an egg at the highest health enemy, dealing 225/300/400 magic damage and stunning them for 1.5/1.75/2 seconds.

Illaoi

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Astral; Bruiser

Astral; Bruiser Ability ⁠— Cosmic Lash: Illaoi slams her idol into the ground, summoning 3 lashing tentacles and dealing 125/175/250 magic damage to enemies in a cone. Illaoi steals 20% Armor and Magic Resist from each enemy hit for 6 seconds.

Jinx

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Revel; Cannoneer

Revel; Cannoneer Ability ⁠— Flame Chompers: Jinx summons a line of traps centered on her target. Traps detonate after a brief delay, dealing 300/400/550 magic damage and stunning enemies hit for 1.5/1.5/2 seconds. Jinx gains 10 mana for each empty trap.

Karma

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Jade; Dragonmancer

Jade; Dragonmancer Ability ⁠— Inner Flame: Karma fires a burst of energy towards her target, dealing 225/300/375 magic damage in a small area around the first enemy hit.

Kayn

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Ragewing; Shimmerscale; Assassin

Ragewing; Shimmerscale; Assassin Ability ⁠— Blade’s Reach: Kayn sweeps his scythe in a line through his target, dealing 250% of his Attack Damage as physical damage to enemies and an additional 100/150/225 magic damage to the first enemy hit.

Lee Sin

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Tempest; Dragonmancer

Tempest; Dragonmancer Ability ⁠— Dragon’s Rage: Lee Sin kicks his target, stunning them for 1.5 seconds and knocking them back. The target and all enemies they hit take 275/325/425 magic damage.

Leona

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Mirage; Guardian

Mirage; Guardian Ability ⁠— Solar Barrier: Leona creates a barrier around herself, reducing all incoming damage by 30/40/80 for 4 seconds.

Lillia

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Scalescorn; Cavalier; Mage

Scalescorn; Cavalier; Mage Ability ⁠— Watch Out!: Lillia strikes a small area around her target’s current location, dealing 180/275/400 magic damage spread among all enemies hit and 180/275/400 bonus magic damage to the enemy at the center of the blast.

Lulu

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Trainer; Mystic; Evoker

Trainer; Mystic; Evoker Ability ⁠— Whimsy: Lulu enchants the nearest 3/4/5 units. Enchanted allies gain 70/80/120% Attack Speed for 1.5 seconds. Enchanted enemies are stunned and transformed into harmless dragonlings for 1.5 seconds, taking 20% increased damage while stunned. If there are fewer than 3 units nearby, Lulu will enchant herself.

Nami

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Astral; Mage; Mystic

Astral; Mage; Mystic Ability ⁠— Ebb and Flow: Nami launches a wave at her target that bounces to 2 additional targets, prioritizing low Health targets. Enemies hit take 175/225/275 magic damage and allies hit heal for 275/300/325.

Neeko

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Jade; Shapeshifter

Jade; Shapeshifter Ability ⁠— Inherent Glamour: Each combat Neeko disguises herself as the nearest allied champion, adding their bonus Attack Damage, Attack Speed, and Ability Power to her own and copying all other stats except Health. She then gains a shield for 275/400/1200 plus 10/20/50% of her ally’s Health. Pop Blossom: When the shield breaks she transforms into Neeko Form and casts Pop Blossom, dealing 300/425/1500 magic damage to nearby enemies and stunning them for 2 seconds. Neeko then casts Pop Blossom every 100 Mana.

Each combat Neeko disguises herself as the nearest allied champion, adding their bonus Attack Damage, Attack Speed, and Ability Power to her own and copying all other stats except Health. She then gains a shield for 275/400/1200 plus 10/20/50% of her ally’s Health.

Nidalee

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Astral; Shapeshifter

Astral; Shapeshifter Ability ⁠— Primal Surge: Nidalee transforms into Cougar Form for the rest of combat, reducing her Attack Range to 1 and gaining bonus movement speed and 40/50/50% Attack Speed. While in Cougar Form, every 3rd attack swipes her target for bonus physical damage.

Nunu

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Mirage; Cavalier

Mirage; Cavalier Ability ⁠— Consume: Nunu encourages Willump to bite his target, dealing 300/450/900 magic damage. If Willump’s target has less Health than he does before the bite, it deals an additional 33% damage and becomes true damage.

Olaf

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Scalescorn; Bruiser; Warrior

Scalescorn; Bruiser; Warrior Ability ⁠— Reckless Swing Passive: Olaf seeks glorious death, permanently gaining 5 Attack Damage (10 in Hyper Roll) whenever he dies. Active: Olaf strikes his target, dealing physical damage and gaining 40/50/60% Attack Speed for 4 seconds. seconds. If he’s below 50% Health, the Attack Speed is doubled.



Ornn

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Tempest; Bruiser; Legend

Tempest; Bruiser; Legend Ability ⁠— Lightning Charge: Ornn summons an elemental that charges towards Ornn through the farthest enemy, dealing 150/250/1000 magic damage to enemies hit and slowing their Attack Speed by 50% for 3 seconds. When the elemental reaches Ornn he redirects it towards another distant enemy, dealing 150/250/1000 magic damage to enemies hit and stunning them.

Pyke

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Whispers; Assassin

Whispers; Assassin Ability ⁠— Death From Below: Pyke dives toward the lowest Health enemy and slashes in an X, dealing 325/425/5000 magic damage to his target and 250/350/4500 to other enemies struck. Enemies hit suffer 50% reduced healing for 8 seconds. If Pyke hits an enemy at or below 25/33/100% Health he executes them and immediately recasts Death From Below.

Qiyana

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Tempest; Assassin

Tempest; Assassin Ability ⁠— Elemental Blade: Qiyana dashes to the best position to strike enemies with her blade, dealing 200/300/425 magic damage and disarming enemies hit for 1.5/1.75/2 seconds.

Ryze

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Guild; Mage

Guild; Mage Ability ⁠— Overload: Ryze hurls 1 arcane orb at his target, dealing 200/300/500% Maximum Mana as magic damage. Each cast increases his maximum Mana by 20 (up to 120) and the number of orbs thrown by 1.

Sejuani

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Guild; Cavalier

Guild; Cavalier Ability ⁠— Warrior’s Wrath: Sejuani swings her mace wide, hitting all enemies in a cone for 15% maximum Health as magic damage. She quickly strikes again, repeating the damage on her target and the enemy directly behind it and stunning them for 1.5/1.75/2 seconds.

Senna

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Ragewing; Cannoneer

Ragewing; Cannoneer Ability ⁠— Last Embrace: Senna launches black mist toward the farthest enemy, striking the first enemy hit and dealing 200% Attack Damage as physical damage on a small area. The first enemy hit is dealt 400/500/600 additional bonus magic damage.

Sett

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Ragewing; Dragonmancer

Ragewing; Dragonmancer Ability ⁠— Knuckle Down: For the next 4 seconds Sett gains 50/60/80 Armor and Magic Resist, and every other punch deals bonus physical damage.

Shen

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Ragewing; Warrior; Bruiser

Ragewing; Warrior; Bruiser Ability ⁠— Flame’s Refuge: Shen creates a zone around himself for 2.5/3/4 seconds, in which all nearby allies dodge Basic Attacks. While it’s active, Shen gains 50/75/100 Magic Resist.

Skarner

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Astral; Bruiser

Astral; Bruiser Ability ⁠— Crystalline Exoskeleton: Skarner shields himself for 275/325/375 for 8 seconds, and gains 160/180/200% Attack Speed while it holds.

Sona

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Revel; Evoker

Revel; Evoker Ability ⁠— Crescendo: Sona plays her ultimate chord, dealing 200/300/1000 magic damage to enemies in a line in front of her, stunning them for 1.5/2/8 seconds.

Soraka

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Jade; Starcaller

Jade; Starcaller Ability ⁠— Wish Passive: While any ally is below 50% Health, Soraka gains an additional 5 mana per attack. Active: Soraka calls down a shower of stars over the next 2 seconds. Allies are healed for 70/125/1000 each time a star hits them.



Swain

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Ragewing; Dragonmancer; Shapeshifter

Ragewing; Dragonmancer; Shapeshifter Ability ⁠— Draconic Ascension: Swain transforms into Dragon Form, replacing his attacks with fireballs that deal 90/140/200 magic damage and replacing his Ability with Greater Fireball. Greater Fireball: Swain’s next fireball deals 100% more damage and explodes in an area around his target.

Swain transforms into Dragon Form, replacing his attacks with fireballs that deal 90/140/200 magic damage and replacing his Ability with Greater Fireball.

Sylas

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Whispers; Mage; Bruiser

Whispers; Mage; Bruiser Ability ⁠— Petricite Burst: Sylas whirls his chains, dealing 200/300/450 magic damage to enemies hit and applying Mana-Reave, increasing the cost of their next ability by 35%. If this hits at least 1 Mana-Reaved enemy Sylas shields himself for 700/750/800 for 6 seconds.

Tahm Kench

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Revel; Bruiser

Revel; Bruiser Ability ⁠— Thick Skin: Tahm Kench shields himself for 250/325/450 plus 10% maximum Health for 6 seconds. While the shield holds enemies that damage him take 50/75/125 magic damage, up to once every 3 seconds.

Talon

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Guild; Assassin

Guild; Assassin Ability ⁠— Truestrike: Talon stealths for 1.5 seconds and fling out a ring of blades, dealing 100/100/200% of his Attack Damage as physical damage to enemies hit. He then leaps to an enemy and recalls the blades, dealing that damage again and dealing 120/200/600 base damage plus 325% of his Attack Damage as physical damage to his target.

Taric

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Jade; Guardian

Jade; Guardian Ability ⁠— Bastion: Taric grants himself and his closest ally a protective rune that increases Armor by 30/60/120 for 6 seconds.

Thresh

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Whispers; Guardian

Whispers; Guardian Ability ⁠— Death Sentence: Thresh hooks the farthest enemy, dealing 250/400/800 magic damage and pulling them toward himself for 2 seconds.

Tristana

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Trainer; Cannoneer

Trainer; Cannoneer Ability ⁠— Explosive Charge: Tristana fires up to 3 explosive charges, prioritizing the closest targets without a charge. Charges detonate after 3 seconds, dealing 150/160/170% Attack Damage as physical damage to nearby enemies and 100/150/225 bonus magic damage to the target.

Twitch

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Guild; Swiftshot

Guild; Swiftshot Ability ⁠— Blast Potion: Twitch hurls an exploding flask at his target, dealing 120% of his Attack Damage plus 50/75/100 physical damage and reducing the Armor of enemies hit by 40% for 5 seconds.

Varus

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Astral; Swiftshot

Astral; Swiftshot Ability ⁠— Chain of Constellations: Varus sends out a cosmic tendril towards his target that strikes the first enemy hit, dealing 250% Attack Damage as physical damage and stunning them for 1.5/1.75/2 seconds. Tendrils then spread to 3 nearby enemies, dealing 100/180/300 magic damage and stunning them for the remainder of the duration.

Vladimir

Cost: 1 gold

1 gold Traits: Astral; Mage

Astral; Mage Ability ⁠— Transfusion: Vladimir deals 250/300/350 magic damage to the target and heals himself for 200/250/300 Health.

Volibear

Cost: 3 gold

3 gold Traits: Shimmerscale; Dragonmancer; Legend

Shimmerscale; Dragonmancer; Legend Ability ⁠— Relentless Storm: Volibear rages, gaining 250/350/500 bonus Health. For the rest of combat, every third attack deals 160/175/190 magic bonus magic damage to the target, and 160/175/190 magic damage to up to 3/4/5 additional enemies.

Xayah

Cost: 4 gold

4 gold Traits: Ragewing; Swiftshot

Ragewing; Swiftshot Ability ⁠— Feathers FLY!: For 4 seconds Xayah’s attacks also fire a feather dealing physical damage, and 2/2/3 extra feathers at enemies near her target. Feathers are left behind her targets. At the end of this duration Xayah recalls her feathers. Each one deals 10/12/30 physical damage to enemies hit.

Yasuo

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Mirage; Dragonmancer; Warrior

Mirage; Dragonmancer; Warrior Ability ⁠— Sweeping Blade: Yasuo shields himself for 200/275/2500 for 2/2/20 seconds and dashes through his target, slashing nearby enemies for 160/175/2000% of his Attack Damage as physical damage. Every third cast his slash deals triple damage, hits a larger area, and knocks up enemies for 1.5 seconds. If Yasuo hits only the last enemy left alive, he repeatedly slashes them until they die.

Yone

Cost: 2 gold

2 gold Traits: Mirage; Warrior

Mirage; Warrior Ability ⁠— Way of the Hunter: Yone’s basic attacks alternate between dealing 100/150/200 bonus magic damage and dealing 33% of his Attack Damage as bonus physical damage.

Zoe

Cost: 5 gold

5 gold Traits: Shimmerscale; Spell-Thief; Mage

Shimmerscale; Spell-Thief; Mage Ability ⁠— Nothing!: Zoe doesn’t have her own spell. As a Spell Thief, she will borrow spells from other dimensions during combat and cast them as if they were her own.

