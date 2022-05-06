Ten of the best games for Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2 has seen a second wind in a significant way with its updated design and more powerful processing power. The added strength allows experiences that capitalize on the portability benefits without suffering from a lack of graphical prowess. The Quest 2 features exclusive games that weren’t possible on the original hardware, and these are ten of the best in no particular order.

Beat Saber

image via Beat Games

Beat Saber has become the essential VR experience, especially for players new to this world of gaming. It’s easy to pick up and play with and has tons of options to make it comfortable for those sensitive to extreme motion.

Blade and Sorcery

image via Warpfrog

Blade and Sorcery is a robust fantasy-focused sword and spells action experience. It features excellent physics mixed with unique sandbox encounters. A new story experience has been added to give some narrative drive behind the chaos of the combat system.

Pistol Whip

image via Cloudhead Games

Despite its grim name, Pistol Whip is one of the best rhythm VR experiences to date. It features a fantastic blend of thumbing bass and John Wick-style action. A stylized graphic style keeps it easy on the eyes and avoids overt violence.

Rec Room

image via Rec Room Inc.

Rec Room is a free-to-play experience that encapsulates the best social features only Virtual Reality can provide. It has a blend of fun and light outdoor sports, and online connectivity is a great way to make new friends in a connected environment.

Resident Evil 4 VR

image via Capcom

There isn’t much left to be said about Resident Evil 4. Thankfully the jump into VR provides a meaningful change in the experience. Playing as Leon jumps, dives, and suplexes his way out of trouble feels new with the added perspective.

Superhot VR

image via Superhot Team

Superhot is an excellent game but playing with the Quest brings the experience to a new level of immersion. Dodging bullets while throwing bottles is much easier with the added depth perception VR provides.

Tetris Effect

image via Enhance

Tetris Effect is a sublime experience. The zen-like nature of the music and backgrounds come to life in an entire 3D play space. Tetris Effect is also a fantastic game to play sitting down and has a lot of great content for no additional price.

VR Chat

image via VRChat Inc.

VR Chat is the best game to play if you want a connected and social experience. Create your custom avatar, and dive into a world of sometimes questionable people and even stranger avatars. The community is pretty positive, and VR Chat is a fun window into something only the Quest can provide.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

image via Skydance Interactive

Saints and Sinners is the premier zombie experience for the Quest. Many zombie titles on the platform amount to no more than linear corridor shooters, while this title provides an entire gameplay experience. A gripping narrative and great use of VR mechanics keep the story tense and the action intense.

Zenith: The Last City

image via RamenVR

Zenith: The Last City is the best MMO-style experience for Virtual Reality platforms. The immersion and flight mechanics in a shared, connected world create a truly groundbreaking experience. Zenith features a sample grab of the best VR mechanics to date. Sword combat, ranged weapons, and fun traversal makes Zenith a game worth playing on the Oculus Quest 2.

