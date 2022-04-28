Test Achievement Please Ignore achievement/trophy guide in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is about as meta of a game that you will come across. Constantly listening to the Narrator’s commentary and deciding whether or not to follow them leads to plenty of interesting moments. That trips over into the achievement and trophy section of the game with Test Achievement Please Ignore. The description for this only reads, “Test achievement description! Replace this!” Here is what you need to do to earn it.

To complete Test Achievement Please Ignore, you will need to reach the very end of the new content in the game after you find all six action figure collectibles and complete the Epilogue Ending. Before you can do this, you need to access the new content. Once you have opened up the game, begin looking for the Stanley figurines. There are six in total to find. You can then focus on getting the Epilogue Ending.

If you are having problems getting the Epilogue Ending to appear, fully close out of The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe game and restart it a couple of times. After seeing all of the dialogue options at the beginning, you will be able to see an Epilogue option on the main menu. This portion of the game is very linear, so just follow it to the end and complete the game.