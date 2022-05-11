The 10 Best and Hottest Genshin Impact Female Characters – Best Girls

Genshin Impact has become a game known for its fast-paced combat, interesting elemental interactions, and fun storylines. However, despite all these fantastic things and a beautifully crafted and ever-expanding world, one thing stands out more than the others—the vast and colorful array of characters. In Genshin Impact, there’s no shortage of playable characters, and it’s very difficult to choose a favourite. This list is a best attempt to see who is the best and hottest of the Genshin Impact female characters are, in our opinion.

1. Raiden Shogun

Image via MiHoYo

The Electro-wielding Archon of Inazuma is a force to be reckoned with. Not just because she’s a powerful character that can output a ton of damage, but also because there’s just something about her character design that catches the eye. Raiden’s personality is also enjoyable, especially during her idle interactions and friendship levels. She’s sincere, a little bit ditzy, and has a deeply hidden sadness. Raiden is one of those unforgettable female characters, strong yet vulnerable, and has a killer sense of style.

2. Lumine

Image via MiHoYo

Lumine, or the female Traveller, is the character who doesn’t need to say much to win your heart. Her character design is a perfect blend of a pretty protagonist and a ready-to-fight tomboy. She’s kind by nature but capable of some pretty intense interactions and some death glares that will set you straight. She’s also just simply a badass and looks good doing it, too, without the need to be over any one female archetype.

3. Beidou

Image via MiHoYo

The alcohol swigging, great-sword swinging, monster-slaying pirate Beidou is undoubtedly a must-have on this list. She’s powerful, funny, and pulls off a leotard better than most. Beidou’s personality swings between a concerned captain and an overly friendly big sister. She’s always ready to help, and when the going gets tough, she gets tougher. Beidou’s skill set in the game makes her one of the best tanks, and her pirate design brings a whole new dynamic to the girl squad.

4. Ningguang

Image via MiHoYo

The Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing is a tall, elegant woman who enjoys the finer things in life. She’s poised, sophisticated, a master strategist, and ready to drop an entire Jade Chamber on your head if you get on her bad side. Ningguang’s considerable assets aside, she’s got a strong allure and a beautiful face that instantly draws the eye.

5. Yae Miko

Image via MiHoYo

The owner of the Yae Publishing House and the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine. She’s sly, crafty, has an obsession with novels, and is a literal fox. She’s also a stylish dresser and loves to cause mischief. Not to mention she’s a snazzy dresser, with her character’s robes a unique twist on the traditional robes of a Shrine Maiden.

6. Eula

Image via MiHoYo

Sarcastic, slightly threatening, and taking no nonsense, Eula is a force to be reckoned with. Though she’s a noblewoman, she’s not filled with airs and graces, and she’s down to earth. She’s also doing her best to be a better person. Her character design proves you don’t need to wear a dress to look feminine, and since when have thigh-high stockings not been a good idea?

7. Ganyu

Image via MiHoYo

Quiet, overworked, and constantly nodding off. Ganyu is a calm character but holds a lot of strength. She’s also a fantastic damage character, and her ability to destroy from a distance is invaluable. Ganyu’s design focuses on her horns, but she’s also got some charming voice lines.

8. Yoimiya

Image via MiHoYo

Quirky, optimistic, and yet still grounded. Yoimiya is a ditz in general, but she’s wise and values friendships. Her overall persona and her flawlessly designed character model are great reasons to find her one of the best girls in the game.

9. Jean

Image via MiHoYo

Jean is a hardworking individual and perhaps one of the only female characters who doesn’t wear short outfits. Despite this, she’s alluring and one of the best girls in Genshin Impact. Her abilities make her top-tier support and create some hilarious moments in parties.

10. Noelle

Screenshot by DoubleXP

A girl in a maid costume who can also still beat the bad guys up will always be a winner. Noelle’s personality is soft, but her steel boots aren’t. She’s ready to fight and is willing to relax and stay home.