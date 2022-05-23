The 10 best Bangalore skins in Apex Legends

As one of the original Legends that launched alongside Apex Legends, dozens of Bangalore skins have come to the battle royale since 2019. Many of these are even considered to be some of the best in all of the game, as they lend the character additional accessories or completely alter her entire design. Of course, a majority of the skins are Legendary, but there are a few that shouldn’t be underestimated. Here are the 10 best skins players can equip to Bangalore.

Apex Overdrive

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Apex Overdrive is one of the best cosmetics readily available to Bangalore players. It features the Legend wearing a thick red and white bodysuit and a clear, yet fashionable face mask. Players can obtain this Legendary rarity skin for 1,200 Crafting Materials in the Legend’s skins tab.

Crimson Queen

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It isn’t hard to argue that Bangalore earns the most terrifying cosmetics in Apex, especially when Crimson Queen exists. The chilling skin comes with a black and red combat dress as well as shoulder pelts, matching war paint, and even all-white eyes for added effect. Crimson Queen last landed in the shop in February 2022 for the cost of 1,800 Apex Coins.

Fire With Fire

Image via Respawn

If you’re looking to avoid the heavy cost of a Legendary skin, we believe there is no better Epic-rarity skin than Fire With Fire. It doesn’t change too much on the character, but the fiery red and gold armor will undoubtedly come off as threatening to any nearby enemy. Fire With Fire first debuted in February 2021 as part of the Anniversary Collection Event and returned once more exactly a year later. Thus, it may be a while for potential buyers to spend the 1,000 Apex Coins needed to purchase the skin.

La Catrina

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There’s no radical departure quite like La Catrina. This Legendary skin honors the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead by lending Bangalore skeleton-themed body paint and an array of colorful clothes. It was first released during the 2019 Fight or Fright Event and has appeared in the Apex Store each October that has followed for 1,800 Apex Coins. The next time this skin arrives, players can expect it to appear alongside the Soldado De La Muerte bundle which packages La Catrina with an additional Legend and weapon skin for 2,150 Apex Coins.

Officer Williams

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At first glance, it may look like Officer Williams puts the Legend into rather standard black and white military gear. However, in-game, enemies and teammates will have a tough time not noticing the glimmering steel plates on her arms and legs, ultimately making Bangalore the star of any lobby. Officer Williams is just one of few Legendary skins that can be bought just for 1,200 Crafting Materials.

Stay Frosty

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Nothing spreads holiday spirit like a red and green outfit that features body armor molded after a frightening Frosty the Snowman. Stay Frosty released during the game’s first Holo-Day Bash Event in 2019 and is known to come to the store each December for 1,800 Apex Coins.

Super Soldier

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Legendary Super Soldier skin imagines Bangalore as a hero with a sleek black suit with gold armor displayed from head to toe. As glorious as it may be, the cosmetic was exclusive to those who’ve purchased the Bangalore Edition of the game during Season 10. It is unclear if this paid version of Apex Legend will ever make its return, so Super Soldier remains to be one of the rarest outfits in the battle royale.

The Spacewalker

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As its name suggests, The Spacewalker has Bangalore dazzling in all-white space gear and even gives her a pair of blue-tinted shades. Those interested can obtain the Legendary skin at any time in the Legends menu by spending 1,200 Crafting Materials.

Viceroy

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It is not often a Legend’s absolute greatest cosmetic is up for purchase at any given time, but this just happens to be the case for Bangalore and her Viceroy skin. The black and gold garb is impressive on its own, though the biggest selling point is that it removes the Legend’s bulky bulletproof vest and grenade holsters. Despite its top-tier design, players will only need to part ways with 1,200 Crafting Materials to own Viceroy.

Victory Lap

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are times when it feels like a skin is classified under the wrong rarity and Victory Lap is surely a prime example of this. You won’t find many alterations with this Rare cosmetic, but the teal dirt bike gear, face paint, and racing strips are more than enough to land the skin a spot on this list. Speaking of rarity, it has yet to return to the game since its arrival in the Season 5 Battle Pass, but a surprise appearance in the store still isn’t out of the question.