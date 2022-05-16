The 10 best Call of Duty Zombies Wonder Weapons of all time, Ranked

One of the most exciting aspects of any new Call of Duty Zombies map is what wonder weapon will be attached to it. While there have been a few that return in future instances, a majority of these guns are exclusive to a single map to take advantage of their unique effect and power. Here are the top 10 best wonder weapons in all of Call of Duty history.

Best Call of Duty Zombies wonder weapons

10. Wunderwaffe DG-2

Image via MrRoflWaffles on YouTube

The Wunderwaffe, sometimes referred to as the “Wonder Waffle,” is the second wonder weapon ever introduced after the Ray Gun, appearing back in Shi No Numa and Der Riese but returned a couple more times in later maps.

The Wunderwaffe powers up waves of electrical currents that transfer from one enemy to the next making it a popular weapon for taking down hordes of Zombies. While it deals infinite damage, it has a small ammo pool and big recoil, but it can quickly take down ten enemies in a row.

9. Staff of Wind

Image via MrRoflWaffles on YouTube

The Staff of Wind was introduced in Origins, the beginning of the Primis group’s story. Like the Thunder Gun, it shoots out a blast of air that knocks enemies on their back for a short bit, giving you a chance to plan your next move, and you can also create a tornado with it. However, the range is worse than the Thunder Gun, and the ammo pool is lacking, leaving you to continually hope for a Max Ammo power-up if you are stuck with this staff in later rounds.

8. RAI K-84

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The RAI K-84 is a special assault rifle that debuted in Firebase Z. It has two firing modes that make it very powerful and useful for slowing down trains of zombies. The alternate fire sends out a small ball of energy that does damage and slows down any enemies who walk into its field. While it is swirling, you can shoot into it with the primary fire to make the energy ball grow in size before it explodes. This attack does immense damage, and the shockwave is massive enough to eliminate nearby enemies.

7. Thundergun

Image via Zolo on YouTube

The Thundergun is one of the first wonder weapons and has appeared multiple times throughout the Zombies series. It is essentially a large cannon that can be fired to knock a large group of zombies down onto their back (if it doesn’t kill them in the process). This can be a very useful tool for reviving downed teammates because it stuns the enemies for a long time. That being said, this is not really much of a main weapon to go into battle with. You want to have this in reserve for moments where you can switch to it and quickly use it.

6. Ray Gun

Image via DSR on YouTube

The Ray Gun is Call of Duty Zombies’ most recognizable weapon and appears on nearly every single map. It has a ton of ammo with massive damage, although it does have significant splash damage that can wind up being the end of you if you’re shooting enemies that are too close. Depending on the game you are playing, the Ray Gun has had peaks and valleys of being one of the absolute best guns you can have in your possession and still a really good, although damage choice to have in your hands.

5. Wave Gun

Image via MrDalekJD on YouTube

The Wave Gun appears on Moon and has two firing modes that make it stand out from other weapons on this list. At first, it starts out as two separate pistols but can be combined together on the fly with a quick press of the button for a rifle variant. In the dual-wielding mode, this weapon fires out projectiles that will kill whatever zombie it hits in one blast. When in its rifle form, it puts out a purple beam that will cause any zombies in the blast radius to rise into the air and explode. Again, it is always a one-hit kill.

4. CRBR-S

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The CRBR-S is the wonder weapon for Mauer Der Toten. This gun has various forms and can be transformed by picking up mods that drop from enemies. Its base form is a basic energy pistol, but it also has a floating ball that circles your screen and adds additional fire whenever you shoot. The mods include a fiery beam, a shotgun spread shot, and a hand cannon with two swirling explosive shots. No matter what model you have your CRBR-S in, it will put out a ton of damage, and the consistent mod switching will keep your ammo stockpile reasonably filled.

3. Storm Bow

Image via TheRelaxingEnd on YouTube

The Storm Bow is one of the elemental bows that appear in Der Eisendrache. Quick shooting one of the arrows will electrify enemies and chain between them, similar to the Wunderwaffe. Charging up the shot will unleash an electric storm that picks up enemies while shocking them for a long period of time. None of the Wrath of the Ancients bow upgrades is bad, but the Storm Bow stands above all the others as the best.

2. Blundergat

Image via Syndicate on YouTube

The Blundergat is exclusive to the Alcatraz purgatory of Mob of the Dead and Blood of the Dead. This quadruple barreled shotgun puts out massive damage when Pack-a-Punched and can be upgraded with acid in either map or magma rounds in Blood of the Dead. Both variations put out a ton of damage, and with the large ammo pool available, you will be firing all day taking out enemies. Just make sure you have Speed Cola to make your reloads faster.

1. Apothicon Servant

Image via Parker Brough on YouTube

The Apothicon Servant appears in Shadows of Evil and Revelations. This Lovecraftian weapon fires out black holes that suck in zombies and explode, a feature usually reserved for equipment for one-time uses. Essentially, if you have the Apothion Servant in your hands, you have a get out of jail free card that you can use multiple times before needing a Max Ammo power-up.