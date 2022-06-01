The 10 best Cases to open in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

When you aren’t making the clutch plays to win the round for your team in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, you are probably looking for the next weapons skin you want. Skins are the name of the game when it comes to opening Cases, with each Case guaranteeing it will give you one from a specific group of skins.

The easiest way to obtain a Case is to simply play the game. There is a random chance for one of the many Cases to be rewarded to players at the end of every match, with no rhyme or reason behind the odds. The other way is to buy them directly from the community marketplace. The prices of the Cases can vary, with some being incredibly cheap and others being rather expensive, and everything in between.

To even open a Case, you would first need to get a matching Key, which might be a reason for you to avoid paying money for the Case, as the keys usually cost around $2.50. Each key will only open a single Case, so it may be better to focus on using your money for those. Regardless of how you might have gotten the Case, you may be wondering which ones are worth opening. Many cases contain some great skins or have the widest range of worthwhile rewards to give, and we have the best of the best right here on this list.

Chroma 2 Case

Image via Valve

If you look across the community, the Chroma 2 Case is regarded as one of the best options for Cases. The skins in this box are all worthwhile, even the more common ones. It’s pretty much guaranteed that you will be happy with whatever you get from this Case.

Case Contents:

AK-47 | Elite Build

MP7 | Armor Core

Desert Eagle | Bronze Deco

P250 | Valence

Negev | Man-o’-war

Sawed-Off | Origami

AWP | Worm God

MAG-7 | Heat

CZ75-Auto | Pole Position

UMP-45 | Grand Prix

Five-SeveN | Monkey Business

FAMAS | Djinn

M4A1-S | Hyper Beast

MAC-10 | Neon Rider

Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Bayonet | Urban Masked

Horizon Case

Image via Valve

The Horizon Case’s brightly-colored skins are almost cheery enough to help you forget about the person you are killing with your shots. This Case has some of the most standout skins and offers some good probability of unlocking a good skin. They are all well-designed and a good contrast to the darker skins that are in most other Cases.

Case Contents:

AUG | Amber Slipstream

Dual Berettas | Shred

Glock-18 | Warhawk

MP9 | Capillary

P90 | Traction

R8 Revolver | Survivalist

Tec-9 | Snek-9

CZ75-Auto | Eco

G3SG1 | High Seas

Nova | Toy Soldier

AWP | PAW

MP7 | Powercore

M4A1-S | Nightmare

Sawed-Off | Devourer

AK-47 | Neon Rider

Desert Eagle | Code Red

Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Gut Knife | Case Hardened

Glove Case

Image via Valve

While most Cases offer the chance for an extra-rare skin, usually for a knife, the Glove Case offers you one for, well, gloves. But even beyond the chances of some super rad gloves to rock in-game, the Case also features some nice, tropical-themed skins for some of the more popular weapons.

Case Contents:

CZ75-Auto | Polymer

Glock-18 | Ironwork

MP7 | Cirrus

Galil AR | Black Sand

MP9 | Sand Scale

MAG-7 | Sonar

P2000 | Turf

Dual Berettas | Royal Consorts

G3SG1 | Stinger

M4A1-S | Flashback

Nova | Gila

USP-S | Cyrex

FAMAS | Mecha Industries

P90 | Shallow Grave

Sawed-Off | Wasteland Princess

SSG 08 | Dragonfire

M4A4 | Buzz Kill

Exceedingly Rare Gloves

Clutch Case

Image via Valve

If these brighter skins we have been mentioning before aren’t your thing, then the Clutch Case offers some darker skins designed for those players looking to lurk in the shadows, waiting to strike. All of the skins offered here are sleek and clean, making you feel like a boss without even doing anything! It’s also another Case that might give you a glove skin.

Case Contents:

PP-Bizon | Night Riot

Five-SeveN | Flame Test

MP9 | Black Sand

P2000 | Urban Hazard

R8 Revolver | Grip

SG 553 | Aloha

XM1014 | Oxide Blaze

Glock-18 | Moonrise

Negev | Lionfish

Nova | Wild Six

MAG-7 | SWAG-7

UMP-45 | Arctic Wolf

AUG | Stymphalian

AWP | Mortis

USP-S | Cortex

M4A4 | Neo-Noir

MP7 | Bloodsport

Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Karambit | Lore

Chroma 3 Case

Image via Valve

Like the Chroma 2, you can’t lose with the Chroma 3 Case! Every single skin in this Case is worth owning in your collection. They are all wonderfully designed and look awesome to use. If you want to invest in a Case with the best odds, the Chroma 3 is one that you need to consider.

Case Contents:

Dual Berettas | Ventilators

G3SG1 | Orange Crash

M249 | Spectre

MP9 | Bioleak

P2000 | Oceanic

Sawed-Off | Fubar

SG 553 | Atlas

CZ75-Auto | Red Astor

Galil AR | Firefight

SSG 08 | Ghost Crusader

Tec-9 | Re-Entry

XM1014 | Black Tie

AUG | Fleet Flock

P250 | Asiimov

UMP-45 | Primal Saber

PP-Bizon | Judgement of Anubis

M4A1-S | Chantico’s Fire

Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Falchion Knife | Rust Coat

Danger Zone Case

Image via Valve

Introduced in the incredibly-impactful Danger Zone update, this Case offers another great selection of skins to vie for. The Asiimov skin for the AK-47 is among our personal favorites of the bunch and looks amazing. Another standout is the Neo-Noir skin for the AWP. Even the lower-tiered skins in the Case are still highly sought after by players.

Case Contents:

MP9 | Modest Threat

Glock-18 | Oxide Blaze

Nova | Wood Fired

M4A4 | Magnesium

Sawed-Off | Black Sand

SG 553 | Danger Close

Tec-9 | Fubar

G3SG1 | Scavenger

Galil AR | Signal

MAC-10 | Pipe Down

P250 | Nevermore

USP-S | Flashback

UMP-45 | Momentum

Desert Eagle | Mecha Industries

MP5-SD | Phosphor

AK-47 | Asiimov

AWP | Neo-Noir

Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Gut Knife | Damascus Steel

Revolver Case

Image via Valve

For the pistol enthusiasts, this Case offers you some of the best skins for pistols. The Case comes with 2 Revolver, a Tec-9, a Five-Seven, a P2000, and a Deagle skin, so you can feel good about walking away from opening this Case with something you want. Even the non-pistol skins are great, so the odds are working in your favor.

Case Contents:

R8 Revolver | Crimson Web

AUG | Ricochet

Desert Eagle | Corinthian

P2000 | Imperial

Sawed-Off | Yorick

SCAR-20 | Outbreak

PP-Bizon | Fuel Rod

Five-SeveN | Retrobution

Negev | Power Loader

SG 553 | Tiger Moth

Tec-9 | Avalanche

XM1014 | Teclu Burner

AK-47 | Point Disarray

G3SG1 | The Executioner

P90 | Shapewood

M4A4 | Royal Paladin

R8 Revolver | Fade

Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Bayonet | Boreal Forest

Spectrum 2 Case

Image via Valve

The offerings found in this Case are unique for the simple fact that there are skins for both the AK-47 and M4-A1S, which actually isn’t very common. Even less common is that both skins look good, and both of the skins found in this Case are great! You combine those with skins for the Sawed-Off, Tec-9, CZ75-Auto, MP9, and more, and you’re looking at good returns.

Case Contents:

Sawed-Off | Morris

AUG | Triqua

G3SG1 | Hunter

Glock-18 | Off World

MAC-10 | Oceanic

Tec-9 | Cracked Opal

SCAR-20 | Jungle Slipstream

MP9 | Goo

SG 553 | Phantom

CZ75-Auto | Tacticat

UMP-45 | Exposure

XM1014 | Ziggy

PP-Bizon | High Roller

M4A1-S | Leaded Glass

R8 Revolver | Llama Cannon

AK-47 | The Empress

P250 | See Ya Later

Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as M9 Bayonet | Bright Water

Shattered Web Case

Image via Valve

The skins obtained from this Case are worthwhile due to an artful flair that many of the best skins in this Case are known for. Nearly all of these skins are decorated with graffiti-like art, and the Containment Breach AWP skin is one of the most coveted skins in the game for its post-apocalyptic look and contrasting color scheme.

Case Contents:

MP5-SD | Acid Wash

Nova | Plume

G3SG1 | Black Sand

R8 Revolver | Memento

Dual Berettas | Balance

SCAR-20 | Torn

M249 | Warbird

PP-Bizon | Embargo

AK-47 | Rat Rod

AUG | Arctic Wolf

MP7 | Neon Ply

P2000 | Obsidian

Tec-9 | Decimator

SG 553 | Colony IV

SSG 08 | Bloodshot

AWP | Containment Breach

MAC-10 | Stalker

Exceedingly Rare Mystery Item

CS20 Case

Image via Valve

This Case was released as part of the game’s 20th-anniversary celebration. When it was announced, Valve invited players to submit community skin designs, choosing the best ones to be a part of this Case. Because of this, every single skin within is something special and one that you should try to get. Players designed them to honor the game, and that is pretty cool.

Case Contents:

MAG-7 | Popdog

SCAR-20 | Assault

Tec-9 | Flash Out

MAC-10 | Classic Crate

Dualies | Elite 1.6

FAMAS | Decommissioned

Glock | Sacrifice

M249 | Aztec

Five-Seven | Buddy

P250 | Inferno

UMP-45 | Plastique

MP5 | Agent

P90 | Nostalgia

MP9 | Hydra

AUG | Death By Puppy

FAMAS | Commemoration

AWP | Wildfire

Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as the Classic Knife | Fade

Operation Broken Fang Case

Image via Valve

Following the conclusion of Operation Broken Fang, as with previous such occasions, Valve released the associated skins as part of a separate Case. This Case features many skins with a gritty vibe and high-level textures, making for some of the best-looking weapons if you like neutral palettes — with a few notable exceptions. It is also notable for featuring a range of rare gloves instead of knives.

Case Contents:

CZ75-Auto | Vendetta

P90 | Cocoa Rampage

G3SG1 | Digital Mesh

Galil AR | Vandal

P250 | Contaminant

M249 | Deep Relief

MP5-SD | Condition Zero

AWP | Exoskeleton

Dual Berettas | Dezastre

Nova | Clear Polymer

SSG 08 | Parallax

UMP-45 | Gold Bismuth

Five-SeveN | Fairy Tale

M4A4 | Cyber Security

USP-S | Monster Mashup

M4A1-S | Printstream

Glock-18 | Neo-Noir

Exceedingly Rare Gloves, such as Broken Fang Gloves | Yellow-banded

Operation Riptide Case

Image via Valve

Featuring a collection of fun, colorful skins, Operation Riptide’s summer theme is shared with the weapons found in its namesake Case. You won’t be disappointed with a single skin found in this one, as all of them are beautiful to look at and are very detailed in texture. This case also contains a wide range of knives — 30 of them, meaning there is a good chance to obtain one of the most coveted item skins.

Case Contents:

AUG | Plague

Dual Berettas | Tread

G3SG1 | Keeping Tabs

MP7 | Guerrilla

PP-Bizon | Lumen

USP-S | Black Lotus

XM1014 | Watchdog

MAG-7 | BI83 Spectrum

FAMAS | ZX Spectron

Five-SeveN | Boost Protocol

MP9 | Mount Fuji

M4A4 | Spider Lily

MAC-10 | Toybox

Glock-18 | Snack Attack

SSG 08 | Turbo Peek

AK-47 | Leet Museo

Desert Eagle | Ocean Drive

Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Huntsman Knife | Freehand

Dreams & Nightmares Case

Image via Valve

This well-named Case features intricate works of art over its weapons, ranging from serene, dream-like, aggressive, and nightmarish. Every weapon found in this Case is a joy to behold, and if you choose to open it, you won’t be disappointed with any of the drops that you might find. Most of the designs from this case were also works of community artists and were voted in by the CS:GO community.

Case Contents:

Five-SeveN | Scrawl

MAC-10 | Ensnared

MAG-7 | Foresight

MP5-SD | Necro Jr.

P2000 | Lifted Spirits

SCAR-20 | Poultrygeist

Sawed-Off | Spirit Board

PP-Bizon | Space Cat

G3SG1 | Dream Glade

M4A1-S | Night Terror

XM1014 | Zombie Offensive

USP-S | Ticket to Hell

Dual Berettas | Melondrama

FAMAS | Rapid Eye Movement

MP7 | Abyssal Apparition

AK-47 | Nightwish

MP9 | Starlight Protector

Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Bowie Knife | Autotronic

There’s not a Case that you can go wrong with here; they all bring something great to the table and offer great selections of possible skins. While not knowing for sure what you are going to get can be frustrating, all of these Cases make for worthwhile investments that you will surely find something useful from.