The 10 best Cases to open in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Want to know what cases in CS:GO are the best for your buck? We’ve got you covered!
When you aren’t making the clutch plays to win the round for your team in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, you are probably looking for the next weapons skin you want. Skins are the name of the game when it comes to opening Cases, with each Case guaranteeing it will give you one from a specific group of skins.
The easiest way to obtain a Case is to simply play the game. There is a random chance for one of the many Cases to be rewarded to players at the end of every match, with no rhyme or reason behind the odds. The other way is to buy them directly from the community marketplace. The prices of the Cases can vary, with some being incredibly cheap and others being rather expensive, and everything in between.
To even open a Case, you would first need to get a matching Key, which might be a reason for you to avoid paying money for the Case, as the keys usually cost around $2.50. Each key will only open a single Case, so it may be better to focus on using your money for those. Regardless of how you might have gotten the Case, you may be wondering which ones are worth opening. Many cases contain some great skins or have the widest range of worthwhile rewards to give, and we have the best of the best right here on this list.
Chroma 2 Case
If you look across the community, the Chroma 2 Case is regarded as one of the best options for Cases. The skins in this box are all worthwhile, even the more common ones. It’s pretty much guaranteed that you will be happy with whatever you get from this Case.
Case Contents:
- AK-47 | Elite Build
- MP7 | Armor Core
- Desert Eagle | Bronze Deco
- P250 | Valence
- Negev | Man-o’-war
- Sawed-Off | Origami
- AWP | Worm God
- MAG-7 | Heat
- CZ75-Auto | Pole Position
- UMP-45 | Grand Prix
- Five-SeveN | Monkey Business
- FAMAS | Djinn
- M4A1-S | Hyper Beast
- MAC-10 | Neon Rider
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Bayonet | Urban Masked
Horizon Case
The Horizon Case’s brightly-colored skins are almost cheery enough to help you forget about the person you are killing with your shots. This Case has some of the most standout skins and offers some good probability of unlocking a good skin. They are all well-designed and a good contrast to the darker skins that are in most other Cases.
Case Contents:
- AUG | Amber Slipstream
- Dual Berettas | Shred
- Glock-18 | Warhawk
- MP9 | Capillary
- P90 | Traction
- R8 Revolver | Survivalist
- Tec-9 | Snek-9
- CZ75-Auto | Eco
- G3SG1 | High Seas
- Nova | Toy Soldier
- AWP | PAW
- MP7 | Powercore
- M4A1-S | Nightmare
- Sawed-Off | Devourer
- AK-47 | Neon Rider
- Desert Eagle | Code Red
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Gut Knife | Case Hardened
Glove Case
While most Cases offer the chance for an extra-rare skin, usually for a knife, the Glove Case offers you one for, well, gloves. But even beyond the chances of some super rad gloves to rock in-game, the Case also features some nice, tropical-themed skins for some of the more popular weapons.
Case Contents:
- CZ75-Auto | Polymer
- Glock-18 | Ironwork
- MP7 | Cirrus
- Galil AR | Black Sand
- MP9 | Sand Scale
- MAG-7 | Sonar
- P2000 | Turf
- Dual Berettas | Royal Consorts
- G3SG1 | Stinger
- M4A1-S | Flashback
- Nova | Gila
- USP-S | Cyrex
- FAMAS | Mecha Industries
- P90 | Shallow Grave
- Sawed-Off | Wasteland Princess
- SSG 08 | Dragonfire
- M4A4 | Buzz Kill
- Exceedingly Rare Gloves
Clutch Case
If these brighter skins we have been mentioning before aren’t your thing, then the Clutch Case offers some darker skins designed for those players looking to lurk in the shadows, waiting to strike. All of the skins offered here are sleek and clean, making you feel like a boss without even doing anything! It’s also another Case that might give you a glove skin.
Case Contents:
- PP-Bizon | Night Riot
- Five-SeveN | Flame Test
- MP9 | Black Sand
- P2000 | Urban Hazard
- R8 Revolver | Grip
- SG 553 | Aloha
- XM1014 | Oxide Blaze
- Glock-18 | Moonrise
- Negev | Lionfish
- Nova | Wild Six
- MAG-7 | SWAG-7
- UMP-45 | Arctic Wolf
- AUG | Stymphalian
- AWP | Mortis
- USP-S | Cortex
- M4A4 | Neo-Noir
- MP7 | Bloodsport
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Karambit | Lore
Chroma 3 Case
Like the Chroma 2, you can’t lose with the Chroma 3 Case! Every single skin in this Case is worth owning in your collection. They are all wonderfully designed and look awesome to use. If you want to invest in a Case with the best odds, the Chroma 3 is one that you need to consider.
Case Contents:
- Dual Berettas | Ventilators
- G3SG1 | Orange Crash
- M249 | Spectre
- MP9 | Bioleak
- P2000 | Oceanic
- Sawed-Off | Fubar
- SG 553 | Atlas
- CZ75-Auto | Red Astor
- Galil AR | Firefight
- SSG 08 | Ghost Crusader
- Tec-9 | Re-Entry
- XM1014 | Black Tie
- AUG | Fleet Flock
- P250 | Asiimov
- UMP-45 | Primal Saber
- PP-Bizon | Judgement of Anubis
- M4A1-S | Chantico’s Fire
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Falchion Knife | Rust Coat
Danger Zone Case
Introduced in the incredibly-impactful Danger Zone update, this Case offers another great selection of skins to vie for. The Asiimov skin for the AK-47 is among our personal favorites of the bunch and looks amazing. Another standout is the Neo-Noir skin for the AWP. Even the lower-tiered skins in the Case are still highly sought after by players.
Case Contents:
- MP9 | Modest Threat
- Glock-18 | Oxide Blaze
- Nova | Wood Fired
- M4A4 | Magnesium
- Sawed-Off | Black Sand
- SG 553 | Danger Close
- Tec-9 | Fubar
- G3SG1 | Scavenger
- Galil AR | Signal
- MAC-10 | Pipe Down
- P250 | Nevermore
- USP-S | Flashback
- UMP-45 | Momentum
- Desert Eagle | Mecha Industries
- MP5-SD | Phosphor
- AK-47 | Asiimov
- AWP | Neo-Noir
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Gut Knife | Damascus Steel
Revolver Case
For the pistol enthusiasts, this Case offers you some of the best skins for pistols. The Case comes with 2 Revolver, a Tec-9, a Five-Seven, a P2000, and a Deagle skin, so you can feel good about walking away from opening this Case with something you want. Even the non-pistol skins are great, so the odds are working in your favor.
Case Contents:
- R8 Revolver | Crimson Web
- AUG | Ricochet
- Desert Eagle | Corinthian
- P2000 | Imperial
- Sawed-Off | Yorick
- SCAR-20 | Outbreak
- PP-Bizon | Fuel Rod
- Five-SeveN | Retrobution
- Negev | Power Loader
- SG 553 | Tiger Moth
- Tec-9 | Avalanche
- XM1014 | Teclu Burner
- AK-47 | Point Disarray
- G3SG1 | The Executioner
- P90 | Shapewood
- M4A4 | Royal Paladin
- R8 Revolver | Fade
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Bayonet | Boreal Forest
Spectrum 2 Case
The offerings found in this Case are unique for the simple fact that there are skins for both the AK-47 and M4-A1S, which actually isn’t very common. Even less common is that both skins look good, and both of the skins found in this Case are great! You combine those with skins for the Sawed-Off, Tec-9, CZ75-Auto, MP9, and more, and you’re looking at good returns.
Case Contents:
- Sawed-Off | Morris
- AUG | Triqua
- G3SG1 | Hunter
- Glock-18 | Off World
- MAC-10 | Oceanic
- Tec-9 | Cracked Opal
- SCAR-20 | Jungle Slipstream
- MP9 | Goo
- SG 553 | Phantom
- CZ75-Auto | Tacticat
- UMP-45 | Exposure
- XM1014 | Ziggy
- PP-Bizon | High Roller
- M4A1-S | Leaded Glass
- R8 Revolver | Llama Cannon
- AK-47 | The Empress
- P250 | See Ya Later
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as M9 Bayonet | Bright Water
Shattered Web Case
The skins obtained from this Case are worthwhile due to an artful flair that many of the best skins in this Case are known for. Nearly all of these skins are decorated with graffiti-like art, and the Containment Breach AWP skin is one of the most coveted skins in the game for its post-apocalyptic look and contrasting color scheme.
Case Contents:
- MP5-SD | Acid Wash
- Nova | Plume
- G3SG1 | Black Sand
- R8 Revolver | Memento
- Dual Berettas | Balance
- SCAR-20 | Torn
- M249 | Warbird
- PP-Bizon | Embargo
- AK-47 | Rat Rod
- AUG | Arctic Wolf
- MP7 | Neon Ply
- P2000 | Obsidian
- Tec-9 | Decimator
- SG 553 | Colony IV
- SSG 08 | Bloodshot
- AWP | Containment Breach
- MAC-10 | Stalker
- Exceedingly Rare Mystery Item
CS20 Case
This Case was released as part of the game’s 20th-anniversary celebration. When it was announced, Valve invited players to submit community skin designs, choosing the best ones to be a part of this Case. Because of this, every single skin within is something special and one that you should try to get. Players designed them to honor the game, and that is pretty cool.
Case Contents:
- MAG-7 | Popdog
- SCAR-20 | Assault
- Tec-9 | Flash Out
- MAC-10 | Classic Crate
- Dualies | Elite 1.6
- FAMAS | Decommissioned
- Glock | Sacrifice
- M249 | Aztec
- Five-Seven | Buddy
- P250 | Inferno
- UMP-45 | Plastique
- MP5 | Agent
- P90 | Nostalgia
- MP9 | Hydra
- AUG | Death By Puppy
- FAMAS | Commemoration
- AWP | Wildfire
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as the Classic Knife | Fade
Operation Broken Fang Case
Following the conclusion of Operation Broken Fang, as with previous such occasions, Valve released the associated skins as part of a separate Case. This Case features many skins with a gritty vibe and high-level textures, making for some of the best-looking weapons if you like neutral palettes — with a few notable exceptions. It is also notable for featuring a range of rare gloves instead of knives.
Case Contents:
- CZ75-Auto | Vendetta
- P90 | Cocoa Rampage
- G3SG1 | Digital Mesh
- Galil AR | Vandal
- P250 | Contaminant
- M249 | Deep Relief
- MP5-SD | Condition Zero
- AWP | Exoskeleton
- Dual Berettas | Dezastre
- Nova | Clear Polymer
- SSG 08 | Parallax
- UMP-45 | Gold Bismuth
- Five-SeveN | Fairy Tale
- M4A4 | Cyber Security
- USP-S | Monster Mashup
- M4A1-S | Printstream
- Glock-18 | Neo-Noir
- Exceedingly Rare Gloves, such as Broken Fang Gloves | Yellow-banded
Operation Riptide Case
Featuring a collection of fun, colorful skins, Operation Riptide’s summer theme is shared with the weapons found in its namesake Case. You won’t be disappointed with a single skin found in this one, as all of them are beautiful to look at and are very detailed in texture. This case also contains a wide range of knives — 30 of them, meaning there is a good chance to obtain one of the most coveted item skins.
Case Contents:
- AUG | Plague
- Dual Berettas | Tread
- G3SG1 | Keeping Tabs
- MP7 | Guerrilla
- PP-Bizon | Lumen
- USP-S | Black Lotus
- XM1014 | Watchdog
- MAG-7 | BI83 Spectrum
- FAMAS | ZX Spectron
- Five-SeveN | Boost Protocol
- MP9 | Mount Fuji
- M4A4 | Spider Lily
- MAC-10 | Toybox
- Glock-18 | Snack Attack
- SSG 08 | Turbo Peek
- AK-47 | Leet Museo
- Desert Eagle | Ocean Drive
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Huntsman Knife | Freehand
Dreams & Nightmares Case
This well-named Case features intricate works of art over its weapons, ranging from serene, dream-like, aggressive, and nightmarish. Every weapon found in this Case is a joy to behold, and if you choose to open it, you won’t be disappointed with any of the drops that you might find. Most of the designs from this case were also works of community artists and were voted in by the CS:GO community.
Case Contents:
- Five-SeveN | Scrawl
- MAC-10 | Ensnared
- MAG-7 | Foresight
- MP5-SD | Necro Jr.
- P2000 | Lifted Spirits
- SCAR-20 | Poultrygeist
- Sawed-Off | Spirit Board
- PP-Bizon | Space Cat
- G3SG1 | Dream Glade
- M4A1-S | Night Terror
- XM1014 | Zombie Offensive
- USP-S | Ticket to Hell
- Dual Berettas | Melondrama
- FAMAS | Rapid Eye Movement
- MP7 | Abyssal Apparition
- AK-47 | Nightwish
- MP9 | Starlight Protector
- Exceedingly Rare Special Item, such as Bowie Knife | Autotronic
There’s not a Case that you can go wrong with here; they all bring something great to the table and offer great selections of possible skins. While not knowing for sure what you are going to get can be frustrating, all of these Cases make for worthwhile investments that you will surely find something useful from.