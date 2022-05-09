The 10 best Genji skins in Overwatch 2

Genji is one of Overwatch’s most popular heroes because of his interesting backstory and the simple fact that he is a cyborg ninja. The little brother of Hanzo Shimada has had no shortage of amazing skins like so many other characters in the game, so here is a quick list of his ten best ones in Overwatch 2.

Genji’s best skins in Overwatch 2

Note: as of this writing, the only Overwatch 2 exclusive Genji skin we know about is his default one pictured below. For now, we will include only his first game skins and will update this article in the future.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

2018 Pacific All-Stars

Image via Fandom

To celebrate the first Overwatch League All-Stars, Genji and Tracer got themed skins to commemorate the event. Genji’s is a fiery inferno skin that will put the fear in any Support enemy you dive on.

Baihu

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Genji and Hanzo’s Japanese heritage is fully on display in both characters. With Baihu, Overwatch celebrated the 2018 Lunar New Year by giving Genji a skin fit for a samurai.

Blackwatch

Screenshot by DoubleXP

We are absolute suckers for lore skins in Overwatch. The Blackwatch skin is a look back at Genji shortly after Hanzo tried to murder him and left him for dead. Mercy worked hard to save his life, which is the beginning look of his cyborg life.

Carbon Fiber

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Carbon Fiber is the only non-legendary skin on this list, a simple palette swap to a darker tone for Genji’s base skin.

Ice Wraith

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Ice Wraith is a Winter Wonderland skin that transforms the lovable Genji into a wintery warrior with ice spiking out of various areas.

Illidan

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Illidan skin is a homage to the character of the same name from the Warcraft franchise. Genji takes on the look of the first Demon Hunter, which is definitely not a bad thing for any longtime fans. Unfortunately, this skin was only available during the 2019 Blizzcon.

Nomad

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Nomad is a disguise that Genji undertook while traveling the world, trying to come to peace with his new cyborg life. This is how he looked before meeting Zenyatta and embracing who he had become.

Sentai

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Sentai is an Anniversary event skin that is a nod to the classic television series of the same name. Essentially, he is a Power Ranger.

Sparrow

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Sparrow is a look at Genji before he was attacked by Hanzo. This skin has a darker color palette that would convey what he would wear while carrying out orders for his father when he was the leader of the Shimada clan.

Young Genji

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Young Genji is a lighter recolor of the Sparrow skin that conveys the character’s party life that would lead to Hanzo attempting to kill him. He has green hair and an overconfident look at life during this time.