The 10 Best Mercy Skins in Overwatch 2

Angela Ziegler, aka Mercy, is Overwatch’s most notable healer. She is best known for being one of the world’s leading doctors who has performed miracles to save lives. For example, after Genji was slashed into pieces by his brother Hanzo, Mercy was the one who saved his life by implementing him with cybernetic parts. Mercy can fly to teammates on the battlefield and is the only person capable of bringing people back from the dead. There are a lot of reasons that people love Mercy. Here are her ten best skins in Overwatch 2.

Mercy’s best skins in Overwatch 2

Note: as of this writing, the only new skin introduced in Overwatch 2 is her new default look. Because of that, this list will contain her best skins from the first game until the sequel releases and we get new outfits for her.

Combat Medic Ziegler

Screenshot by DoubleXP

We are massive fans of the Archives event and how it incorporates lore into the game by showing how various heroes looked in the past. This skin shows Mercy in her combat medic attire during the same timeframe that Tracer made her debut with the Overwatch organization.

Dragoon

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Dragoon is a Lunar New Year skin that will give Mercy a dragon-like outfit to make her flying through the air as intimidating as possible.

Fortune

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fortune is the only epic rarity skin on this list and is the second Lunar New Year addition. It adorns Mercy in golden armor.

Imp

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Imp is a base game legendary skin that is the lighter version of the Demon skin. We prefer this one because of the white, black, and purple tones.

Mage

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Mage is the white version of the Witch skin introduced during the Anniversary Remix event. Instead of a sinister witch, this Mercy looks more like she would lead a group of young adventurers into a dark forest and come out victorious.

Pink

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pink is a unique skin, not just for Mercy but the entire Overwatch game. It was a limited-time skin that players had to purchase, with proceeds benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. While we hope for more skins similar to this, the skin itself really glams up Mercy in a way none of her other skins do.

Sigrún

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Sigrún is a base game legendary skin that references the Norse mythological Valkyrie of the same name. This skin is very unlike other Mercy skins, making it stand out to us.

Sugar Plum Fairy

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Sugar Plum Fairy is a Winter Wonderland event skin that gives Mercy an outfit you would expect her to wear in a performance of The Nutcracker.

Winged Victory

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Winged Victory is a Summer Games event skin that really gives Mercy an Olympics-feeling with the Greek-era clothes she will be wearing.

Witch

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Witch is a common favorite for many Overwatch players. This Halloween Terror event skin symbolizes the only time we have known Mercy to be an antagonist, which is why Dr. Junkenstein was able to attack the castle in the event’s exclusive mode.