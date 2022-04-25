The 10 best Metaverse Games you can play right now

The Metaverse has been a big focus for the tech industry, and many companies are developing their own games to bring players into their version of the Metaverse. If you are new to the Metaverse and have no idea which games you should start with, here is a list of the top Metaverse games that you should try when you get the chance to jump in.

#1. Horizon Worlds

Image via Digital Information World

Horizon Worlds is Meta’s (formerly Facebook) VR Metaverse game where you can interact with friends, solve puzzles and even form teams to compete in group activities such as laser tag. You are able to create your own world with a variety of creative options to design your world as you would envision.

Exploring the creations of other users is quick and easy to do, providing you with inspiration to improve your existing world and connect with other users.

#2. Rec Room

Image via Against Gravity

Rec Room allows you to customize your own avatar, create your own spaces and interact with others. Unlike other VR Metaverse games, Rec Room can be played on different platforms such as Steam, Playstation 4, Xbox, iOS, and Android without needing your own VR headset. Crossplay options are supported, meaning you can play with the same account across all platforms.

#3. VRChat

Image via VRChat

VRChat can be played with or without a VR headset. You are able to make your own customizations if you have Unity and VRChat’s SDK (software development toolkit) to customize your own avatar and create your own events. You can also interact with other users, play games and explore worlds with different purposes.

#4. NeosVR/Neos Metaverse

Image via Neos

NeosVR offers real-time collaboration while creating your ideal world. There are many customization options, including custom animations, interactions, and special effects. You can also explore different worlds and experiment with full-body tracking and/or haptic feedback.

#5. Roblox

Image via Roblox Corporation

Roblox is a Metaverse game that aims to bring the world together with the power of play. Players can create their own avatar made of blocks and play through a wide variety of games and/or interact with the community as they like. With developers using Roblox Studio to create many experiences for players to explore, there is always something to do and a game to play.

#6. Oasis VR

Image via Steam

OasisVR gives you full control over the avatar you use to interact with other players and the community. You have your own home, which you can personalize as you see fit, while being able to talk with other players using a variety of facial expressions and body movements.

#7. AltspaceVR

Image via Altvr

AltspaceVR is Microsoft’s Metaverse game where you can freely host any type of virtual event that you like. While it does lean towards live events and conferences, there are also activities, and game shows that players can participate in.

#8. Anyland

Image via Steam

Anyland allows you to create and build your worlds with a VR headset, though you are still able to interact with other players and their creations without one. Without any pre-defined stories, you get to create your own avatar and let your imagination take over when building your ideal world.

#9. ChilloutVR

Image via Steam

ChilloutVR lets you create fully expressive avatars that have lip-sync and eye-tracking. You are also free to create and customize your world however you wish. You are also able to explore different worlds by yourself or with friends.

#10. Sansar

Image via Steam

Sansar allows you to experience live events and entertainment, which you interact with using your own customizable avatar. There are always events to take part in, from game nights to virtual dance parties.