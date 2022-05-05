The 10 best Roblox FPS games

There are not a lot of free games that offer full first-person shooter experiences. Although Call of Duty: Warzone, and titles alike, are unique takes on the genre, Roblox delivers games that behold Team Deathmatch and one-life survival matches of honorable quality. If you’re on PC, mobile, or Xbox, here are the FPS titles you need to play first on Roblox.



Arsenal

One of the most colorful games on this list is Arsenal. It doesn’t try to replicate popular military shooters, with it being much more comedic, placing matches on a luxurious beachside, mansions, and even spaceships. It even has ridiculous costumes and weapons for players to wear and try out. If you’re looking for a change of pace for the more serious games on Roblox. then Arsenal is worth checking out.,

Bad Business

Image via Roblox

Bad Business is one of the rare few that works hard to make you forget you’re playing Roblox. The game has its own in-depth progression system, has a familiar loadout build structure, and rewards players loads of skins for completing challenges. It is team-based, but expect many to ignore capturing objectives as kills are more beneficial for leveling up.

BIG Paintball

Image via Roblox

One of the biggest FPS shooter games on the site doesn’t involve real guns like many on this list, but instead paintball guns. Winning an award back in 2019, BIG Paintball involves you tagging your enemies with paint in order to unlock better weapons. One hit and you die and have to respawn back at base. Despite how easy it is to die, it’s actually a very chill game that you won’t find yourself getting mad at if you lose.

Counter Blox

Image via Roblox

Despite this game releasing back in 2015, it’s still one of the most popular FPS games on the site, and for good reason. While Counter Blox is what you would expect from a free-to-play edition of CS:GO with only a few game modes, the maps are fairly easy to get down, especially if you’re a fan of the game its mimicking. For the most part, the game is also fair in terms of gameplay because when you hit an enemy, you actually hit an enemy.

Energy Assault

Image via Roblox

For players who are looking for something with pace, Energy Assault has you covered. You can rank up based on your performance, and the game is packed with cosmetics, skins, and weapons for you to get your hands on.

Mad Paintball 2

Image via Roblox

The other paintball FPS on this list is much more arcady. Mad Paintball 2 focuses on beating your friends’ high scores and earning in-game currency for doing so. However, the game is also significant in that it presents a capture the flag mode – which most don’t. It is fast-paced and drops you into some massive maps for paint-filled fun.

Military Combat Tycoon

Image via Roblox

This first-person shooter differs dramatically from the rest, as the main goal is to increase your squad’s base size. With more collected kills, your team will earn access to tanks, helicopters, and money to build additional rooms for your hideout. The map can be considered too large for some, as driving to enemy bases can take minutes, but it’s still perfect for those bringing along a big group of friends.

NERF Strike

Image via Roblox

In NERF Strike, you can use nerf weapons in a few different game modes to see who comes out as the winner. There are a few game modes you can try out as well as different customization options for your avatar and your weapon, allowing you to enter matches with a different appearance and loadout every time.

Phantom Forces

Image via Roblox

It’s safe to say that Phantom Forces is the best Roblox take on Call of Duty. The game has over 100 guns and a handful of complex but eerily familiar maps to try them on. It does get bogged down by its insistence that you buy weapons crates to unlock gear, but you can go for hours without feeling like you have to purchase anything.

Shoot Out!

Image via Roblox

Shoot Out! is filled with fun characters to play as you take on other players in hectics gunfights. The game mixes in some melee combat to get things interesting, but there are also a large number of different ranged weapons that you can use. It also adds in the Hero Shooter element of abilities, so you can really go have some fun.