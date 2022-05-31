10 best Roblox games to play with friends

Having a group of friends in Roblox is beneficial when it comes to completing cooperative tasks or teaming up to shoot down a team of strangers. Unfortunately, not many game descriptions forthright tell you if you can invite people to play with you. Instead of having to jump into a bunch of games to discover what works for you and your friends, here is the list of superior titles inside Roblox that are a thrill when bringing someone along.

10. Piggy

Image via Roblox

Since its arrival in 2020, Piggy has become a leading topic for Roblox YouTubers and one of the best horror experiences on the platform. The game places players inside a town full of deadly pigs to uncover why a character only known as George Pig has disappeared. To make matters even more nerve-wracking, Piggy includes various modes that allow you or others to play as a pig to hunt down friends and ensure no one escapes the town.

9. Anime Dimensions Simulator

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Anime Dimensions Simulator is one of the newest additions to our list as it has become of the highest-rated games on Roblox. The 2021 title is an RPG that lets players jump into worlds inspired by the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Demon Slayer, and many other popular amines. With each world conquered, you and your friends can unlock familiar characters, level them up, and establish yourselves on the game’s worldwide leaderboard. Better yet, it is frequently updated with new playable heroes and maps to explore.

8. Phantom Forces

Image via Roblox

The hit shooter Phantom Forces has reached over 1.2 billion visits, and it’s not hard to see why. There are many other team-centric gun games, but there’s no other that quite nails the shooting of prime console games like Phantom Forces. In modes like Team Deathmatch and Capture The Flag, players will run into dozens of fun weapons to wield and step into some of the most well-designed maps we’ve seen in Roblox. The title has also received a swath of updates with its latest May 2022 patch supplying new weapons, maps, and modes.

7. Royale High

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Royale High isn’t so much a high school simulator as it is a fashion competition. Throughout the game, you can compete with friends in an absurd amount of mini-games in exchange for cash prizes. This currency then allows users to buy thousands of the clothes offered and become one of the best dressed in your lobby. Royale High even lets fashionistas design their own attire with over 500 designs to mix and match together.

6. BedWars

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As its name suggests, BedWars is a PvP fighting title that tasks opposing teams to destroy the other’s base (or bed, in this case) to stop them from spawning. However, the biggest appeal of the game is that players will need to build the map themselves in order to get to these beds and become victorious. It is also worth mentioning that BedWars has somehow collected over 3.5 billion page visits since its launch in May 2021.

5. Shindo Life

Screenshot by DoubleXP

After developer RELL World removed its popular Shinobi Life from Roblox, it quickly replaced it with the addictive Shindo Life. Like the former, Shindo Life is a ninja-centric RPG that sees players fighting alongside friends in Naruto-inspired locations. However, you’ll also have the option of going toe-to-toe in a private battle or even fighting against armies of other players in a Team Deathmatch mode. If you’re looking to be immersed, Shindo Life certainly has enough missions and progression systems to dig into.

4. Murder Mystery 2

Image via Roblox

Murder Mystery 2 throws you, your friends, and some strangers into a quiet, little town that holds one stealthy criminal. In its 12-player lobbies, one person will be assigned the role of a murderer while another will play an armed cop that works alongside all other players to capture this vicious serial killer. Be forewarned, it’s similar to Among Us — there may be one player in your lobby lying about their identity.

3. Jailbreak

Image via Roblox

There isn’t a main objective to complete in Jailbreak, and that’s the way you’ll like it. This nonsensical game centers around your friends overseeing your stay in jail. However, there may be a dirty cop amongst the ranks that will release you to ensure your continued bank-robbing stint. Even better, Jailbreak also includes season passes that allow players to acquire vehicles and other tools to use on its expansive map. With an active player base that averages just about 20,000 players at any moment, the game will almost always send you into full lobbies of unpacked chaos.

2. Brookhaven

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For fans of the popular Sims series, take your pals for a trip to the city of Brookhaven. This light-hearted romp is a life simulator that simply lets you explore several of its buildings and the activities that each comes with. From being a teacher to a police officer, citizens of Brookhaven can earn rewards for their services and obtain new outfits, cars, and even homes. Better yet, its map is absolutely enormous and holds hundreds of stores, arcades, and just about everything you’d expect from a metropolis.

1. Adopt Me!

Screenshot by DoubleXP

With over 25 billion plays to its name, Adopt Me has surely become one of the biggest games on the platform, and for good reason. With your friends, you’ll be tasked with maintaining the game’s town in order to earn pets and upgrades for each of your homes. But, what fun would it be without some worthy competition? Adopt Me’s main thrill is from opening eggs and seeing which players can earn the rarest pet. From ordinary pets like cats and dogs to the outright silly, like phoenixes and dragons, Adopt Me has plenty of valuable animals for you and your friends to chase after.