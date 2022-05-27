The 10 Best Spectre skins in Valorant

One of the primary weapons in Valorant, the Spectre is a moderately-priced SMG. It’s the weapon of choice for players who seek to hold tight corners with a precise and silent weapon. It boasts a larger magazine than its cheaper SMG compatriot, the Stinger, but trades off its many advantages with a higher price tag and a lower rate of fire.

Of course, a weapon loadout wouldn’t be complete without beautiful skins to show off. Therefore, we have prepared a list of 10 best looking Spectre skins for you to use while gunning down your enemies.

Spectre Forsaken Gold

Edition: Premium

Availability: 1,775 VALORANT Points + 15 Radianite Points

Image by DoubleXP

The designs of skins from the Forsaken Collection are elegant and eerie in equal measure, which works doubly well for a gun like the Spectre. All of the weapons from this Collection share a sinister yet graceful aesthetic, but playing up the elegance angle, the Gold variant of this skin is especially eye-catching.

Spectre G.U.N RWB

Edition: Premium

Availability: 1,775 VALORANT Points + 15 Radianite Points

Image by DoubleXP

The Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster, aka G.U.N. Collection, features skins that resemble designs reminiscent of the ones used for aliens and sci-fi media from the ‘50s and ‘60s era. The designs used for the Classic and the Spectre especially evoke the vibe from those movies and cartoons. The RWB (Red-White-Blue) adds a dash of color while you gun down “foolish Earthlings”.

Spectre Hivemind

Edition: /

Availability: Ignition Battle Pass: Act 2 Tier 05

Image by DoubleXP

Insectoid and chitinous designs give the Hivemind Collection an especially Alien-like vibe, with purple Void accents completing the otherworldly look. There is something especially terrifying in using a weapon that looks almost organic, with the bulky silencer design on the Spectre giving it an even larger area to curve around the chitin.

Spectre Infinity Pink

Edition: /

Availability: Formation Battle Pass: Act 2 Tier 16; 15 Radianite Points

Image by DoubleXP

In a futuristic fusion game like Valorant, a somewhat futuristic skin Collection wouldn’t really stand out as much if the designs weren’t as effective as they were. Having come with the Formation Battle Pass, the Infinity skins truly shine in their three color variants. The Pink variant especially gives off a cherry-blossom aesthetic that suits the sleek design of the Spectre.

Spectre Magepunk Gold

Edition: Premium

Availability: 1,775 VALORANT Points

Image by DoubleXP

Combining technopunk and magic influences, the aptly named Magepunk Collection represents just the right combination of weird and uncanny that Valorant came to be known for. The Spectre design is robust, with a front-loaded structure that resembles some kind of Tesla cage where its silencer would be, and the baroque style fits well with the gun’s shape.

Spectre Ruination Red Yellow

Edition: Exclusive

Availability: 2,175 VALORANT Points + 15 Radianite Points

Image by DoubleXP

The Ruination Collection was part of the promotion along with the Sentinels of Light event in League of Legends. The skins from this Collection play up the sinister vibe in a similar way to the Forsaken Collection, yet take it to a whole next level. There is a swirl of soul energy throughout the design, and when the Spectre is firing it looks like it’s pumping out soul-blasts instead of bullets. And with the gorgeous Red Yellow variant, you can pretend that you’re spitting flames instead.

Spectre Spline

Edition: Premium

Availability: 1,775 VALORANT Points

Image by DoubleXP

Another Collection featuring futuristic and alien designs, the Spline Collection weapons were designed to look like they were grown instead of manufactured. The helix-like designs feature large portions of negative space, giving the models a distinct silhouette. All of the color variants evoke a unique feel to the skins, but we feel that the Spectre looks at its best with the default variant.

Spectre Valorant GO!

Edition: Premium

Availability: 1,775 VALORANT Points

Image by DoubleXP

Both of the Valorant GO! Collections feature very colorful and cartoony skins. The first Volume of Valorant GO! skins features skins for all three of the silencer-based weapons, including the Spectre. Mixing differing hues of blues and pinks and decorated with a Killjoy stencil, the Valorant GO! version of the Spectre is a stylish and fun way to show off your sense of flair.

Spectre Singularity Blue

Edition: Exclusive

Availability: 2,175 VALORANT Points + 15 Radianite Points

Image by DoubleXP

In deep space, no one can hear your enemies scream. The same can be said for the way the silenced Spectre takes out the opposition with the Singularity Collection’s skin version. The Blue version of this skin takes the black hole aspect of its design and adds a cobalt overlay with contrasting fissures across the surface, completing a very distinct look to an already beautiful weapon.

Spectre Wasteland

Edition: Deluxe

Availability: 1,275 VALORANT Points

Image by DoubleXP

Gun games with skins are nothing without their Mad Max variants, so for Valorant, we have the Wasteland Collection. With weapons that look jerry-rigged with tape, scraps, and good will, the Wasteland guns hit just the right dieselpunk balance between looking like usable guns and trash-bin castoffs. But then again, is there anything more disrespectful than dunking on your foes with a weapon that looks like it shouldn’t even be working?