The 10 best things to build in Minecraft when you’re bored

With games as wide open as Minecraft, you have almost unlimited freedom to do whatever you want. The problem is, though, that when you can do whatever you want, you sometimes lose track of what you should do now. If you find yourself feeling a little bored with Minecraft, here are some build suggestions.

Best things to build in Minecraft when you’re bored

Bridge

Bridges in Minecraft can tend to be pretty basic in design. It does not take much to cross a body of water or ravine, but to eat up some time, we recommend designing something interesting.

Castle

For many people, their dream living space is in a castle. Whether it is medieval, fantasy, or some kind of new creation you came up with, we highly recommend investing time into making a castle home when you have free time.

Pixel art

Pixel art can work as a unique way to add some flair to your Minecraft world. When you learn how to do it, you can add your favorite characters from any franchise into your world that will impress any visitor.

Pyramid

Pyramids are most recognizable in desert locations, but you could add a new twist by creating a large pyramid with a tomb inside. Maybe work in some kind of labyrinth filled with traps for any visitors to venture into.

Treehouse

Treehouses are one of the more popular choices for unique buildings. Whether you are crafting one into a natural tree or gathering enough wood to make your own, a treehouse is fun to build and live in.

Underground home

If you are not a fan of heights, we recommend going the other way into the ground. Making yourself a ground either in a mine or in a mountain can be fun and give you a neat venue for building a set of minecart tracks to get around quickly.

Underwater home

Making a home underwater will take the most effort out of anything on this list. Finding a suitable area, gathering the needed resources, and emptying out the water will take time. Still, you will be rewarded with a great house hidden away from exploding Creepers through perseverance.

Volcano

While there are plenty of mountains and lava pools in Minecraft worlds, volcanoes do not naturally generate. Grab a bucket and Netherrack and hollow out the top of a mountain to make a fiery inferno.

Water elevators

Getting up and down buildings and mineshafts can be aggravatingly time-consuming. With these Water elevators, you can quickly speed to the top or bottom in seconds.

Water fountain

If you have made a community filled with buildings and other structures, you might as well decorate the area with a water fountain. Make a pool area and place a statue in the middle to make it stand out or create an interesting internal spout for the water to come out of.