The 5 best games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on PS4 and PS5, ranked

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the king of platform fighters, and it will likely be that way for a long time. However, on the PS4 and PS5, you can’t play it because it’s a Nintendo exclusive. Thankfully, we have some games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that range from decent to impressive. Below, we’ll rank them in that order, with the worst of the best starting at the top. Prepare to play as the likes of Bugs Bunny and Spongebob Squarepants as we go through this list.

Brawlout

Brawlout is a 2017 fighting game that takes on the mechanics of the Super Smash Bros. series and makes them its own. It features a cast of interesting original characters, but there are some major indie stars involved in the chaos. Juan from Guacamelee, The Drifter from Hyper Light Drifter, Playtonic Games’ Yooka-Laylee, and The Beheaded from Dead Cells are all playable. The controls don’t feel as tight as other platform fighters on this list, but the scenery and the graphics are spot-on with the vibe Brawlout is going for.

Towerfall: Ascension

Before Celeste enraptured many hearts and fans of the platforming genre, Maddy Thorson developed Towerfall: Ascension. In this game, you have only three arrows and you must use your platforming skills to weave around the environment and enemy attacks. It’s a simple concept, but the briskness of Towerfall: Ascension is exciting when you play with friends on the couch. There are also power-ups like the drill arrows that can travel through walls and a total of 120 unique maps. In addition, the multiplayer title does have a single-player/co-op Quest mode.

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla takes the platform fighting formula that the Super Smash Bros. made famous and simplifies it for an engaging, streamlined experience. Available for free, you have a select few fighters to choose from, but your roster can grow with in-game purchases or earned currency. Each character has two weapons they can pick up and utilize in battle. For example, the seemingly evil character Nix can utilize an axe and flintlock pistols.

The difference between characters lies within their moveset and how they utilize each weapon. Nix utilizes a shadow-like to act snappy on the battlefield. The combat is smooth and spiking in Brawlhalla feels immediately satisfying. There are also guest characters you may enjoy playing as, such as WWE’s John Cena, Adventure Time‘s Finn, and Ben Tennyson’s different forms from Ben 10.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

For those who miss the loose physics of Super Smash Bros. Melee, you may want to check out Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. This game features plenty of combo potential, intense action, and overall great attention to detail to the original source material. You have cartoon legends from Nickelodeon’s past like Aang, Ren & Stimpy, Spongebob Squarepants, Zim, and CatDog all fighting it out to be the winner of each battle. The stages, while not as polished as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, are imaginative with references to the original shows we used to watch as kids. And now, with the introduction of voice acting and items, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is a more engaging experience than when it was released.

MultiVersus

MultiVersus is an outstanding free-to-play platform fighter that focuses on teamwork rather than individual skill. There are 1v1 and free-for-all options, but each character’s abilities can be used in tandem with the others. Reindog can pull its teammates out from the side of the arena, freeing them from a fall. Meanwhile. Bugs Bunny can drop an ACME box that can be kicked around by his ally or himself. Almost every stage looks stunning with direct references to the Warner Bros. TV shows and movies that MultiVersus is representing. From our preview, we’re pumped to play MultiVersus later this year.