The 5 Best Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot Designs and Ideas

Genshin Impact’s Serenitea Pot is the game’s premier and detailed housing system and comes with tons of furniture and landscapes for you to mess around with. With the ability to create lavish homes with what HoYoverse has given players, there are tons of designs and ideas you can use to spruce up your Serenitea Pot.

The Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot has a small but dedicated community amongst players of the game, with players on /r/GenshinHomeworld creating homes both beautiful yet practical. Here are some of the best Serenitea Pot designs in the game.

Manmade Genshin Impact staircase

Image via @PlaHill7 (Twitter)

This Genshin Impact staircase from Twitter user @PlaHill7 features vibrant greenery, impressive rockwork, and a house at the top of the staircase. You can create a similar illusion by stacking meditation stones together to create the look of a staircase.

Beachside Mansion

Image via u/Psycho55

Creating a beachside resort is possible in Genshin Impact, and gives you a fun way to enjoy the beach environment in the game. This practical design takes you down to the shore, whilst keeping everything in one place where you can forge weapons and craft items.

This beachside design was created by Reddit user u/Psycho55.

Pleasant Genshin Impact Garden

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Creating gardens is easy in Genshin Impact, and is a good way to gain plants that you don’t normally have. Farming plants are important for ascending characters in Genshin Impact, so planting a garden can potentially cut down you have to farm substantially. It helps too if the garden is pleasing to the eye as well.

Indoor Kitchen

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You can create a kitchen in Genshin Impact, making it so you don’t have to travel to a continent to cook some food. Cooking is important to keep your characters healthy and fulfill requirements in the Battle Pass, so be sure to put a Cooking Pot in your Serenitea Pot. You can invite certain companions over as well.

Wishing Cave

Image via u/gatordraq

Many Genshin Impact players like to find or create locations where they can go, as a “ritual” before summoning certain characters. While these landmarks obviously don’t increase the rate of you summoning a 5-star, it’s certainly an endearing part of the Genshin Impact experience. This stunning “Wishing Cave” from Reddit user u/gatordraq is the perfect place to go and pray to your local Archon, beckoning all the power characters onto your account.