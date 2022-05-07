The 5 Best Minecraft Cottage Designs and Builds

Minecraft is a sandbox video game where players can build every structure from scratch in their ever-expanding world. Although there are no additional perks for creating fancy structures, it’s good to occasionally divert away from the same mundane buildings. If you are looking for some cool cottage designs that are sure to beautify your Minecraft World, refer to the list below.

Among Us Cottage

Screengrab via WiederDude’s YouTube

Among Us is arguably one of the most popular party games ever. The game took off during the pandemic and is still going strong. At this point, it has become a pop culture phenomenon, and even non-gamers are familiar with it. Hopping on the trend, you can create an Among Us cottage in Minecraft based on one of the characters.

Gingerbread Cottage

Screengrab via Zaypixel’s YouTube

Everyone has heard or read the story of the Gingerbread man in their childhood. If you are a fan of the tale, you can now create a gingerbread house in Minecraft. You can add different candies to decorate the cottage to give it a complete festive look.

Japanese Cottage

Screengrab via Ayvocado’s YouTube

Even inside the real world, Japanese cottages hold a certain charm that is unmatched by others. The traditional aesthetic it gives immediately teleports you to the land of samurais and ninjas. You can bring the same aesthetic to your Minecraft world by constructing a Japanese cottage.

Medieval Cottage

Screengrab via Ayvocado’s YouTube

Are you a fan of different artifacts and buildings from the medieval period? If so, you can quench your thirst by adding a Medieval cottage to your Minecraft world.

Winter Cottage

Screengrab via Zaypixel’s YouTube

Build a cute little cottage for your winter getaways. Add a snowman infront of the cottage to create the perfect winter vibe. You can also add a fireplace inside along with blazing torches, making a warm cozy place for you to enjoy the winters.