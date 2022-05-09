The 5 Best Minecraft Treehouse Designs and Ideas

Treehouses add a different charm to any Minecraft world. Although players can always go for a basic treehouse, it’s good to spice things up every so often. There are numerous treehouse designs to choose from, but we’ve compiled a list of the best five.

Dual Treehouse

Screengrab via Typface’s YouTube

If one treehouse isn’t enough, you can always add another one for a dual treehouse setup. Not only does it looks fancy, but you will also have more space to accommodate friends or items.

Jungle Treehouse

Screengrab via Mr Mirror’s YouTube

This is probably the easiest treehouse to build simply because you don’t need many materials to build it. Although you will still use only one tree as your base, the other trees in the forest add a different flavor to the overall aesthetic.

Modern Treehouse

Screengrab via A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT’s YouTube

Even though a treehouse usually carries a more classic look, you can give it a modern touch by using white concrete and wood. Place the blocks carefully to create balconies and use flower pots to cover the area. You can also add an elevator for better conveyance.

Spiral Treehouse

Screengrab via Otama The World’s YouTube

The actual treehouse design, in this case, is pretty straightforward. However, the stairs used here are very long and follow a spiral pattern. You can even add more flora to the stairs, and your journey up or down will always be serene.

Treehouse Kingdom

Screengrab via A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT’s YouTube

Yes, you can have an entire kingdom built on a treehouse in Minecraft. However, this will take a lot of materials, dedication, and some serious time investment. If you are aiming to have a treehouse that is sure to awestruck anyone, a treehouse kingdom is a perfect choice for you.