The 5 best ways to make gold quickly in Lost Ark

Gold is arguably the most important commodity in Lost Ark, used to purchase special items in the market and auction house as well as a necessity to hone your gear. However, it’s also incredibly hard to make gold, as it often relies on the market.

Aside from purchasing Royal Crystals and converting that into gold through the market, there are still a variety of ways to make gold completely for free in Lost Ark. This guide will list several of the ways you can make a healthy amount of gold.

Sell your equipment

Selling your equipment is an essential way to make money in Lost Ark. As you collect Engraving Books and Accessories from Chaos Dungeons, Guardian Raids, etc., you can go ahead and sell them on the market. You can access the market with your pet by hitting Alt + P on your keyboard, then finding the market button.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Some items can be sold in the market, such as Engraving Books, Honing Materials, and other miscellaneous items, while equipment can be sold in the Auction House. For gear, you can see how much an item goes for by hitting “Market Value” while adding an item.

Abyss Dungeons

Major Abyss Dungeons, such as Oreha and Argos, give you a sizable amount of gold upon completion. If you have multiple alt characters who can do higher-tier Abyss Dungeons, this is a reliable way you can earn gold in Lost Ark.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For instance, if you have three characters at Tier 3, you can make a minimum of 2100 extra gold a week for completing Argos, on top of other Abyss Dungeons such as Oreha Hard Mode. This is another great reason to make alt characters as well.

Una’s Tokens

Una’s Tokens are a currency you can earn by completing Una’s Tasks daily in Lost Ark. After you complete a Daily or Weekly Una Task, you get a certain amount of points that you can use to redeem in the Una’s Tasks menu.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Once you have enough tokens, you can redeem them at a Gold Shop located in each major town. It’s recommended to save enough tokens to buy the highest package, as you can get extra gold in the form of Gold Bars. If you’re lucky, you can earn a Giant Gold Bar, which nets you 10,000 extra gold.

Maps

Maps are a way to get materials that are important to sell in the marketplace. You can get these maps reliably by making sure to do a daily Chaos Gate. You get these maps as a reward for completing Chaos Gates.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Maps can drop Honor Shards, Engraving Books, and Protection Materials. These items usually sell for a lot at the market, making maps an important way to make income in Lost Ark. Be sure to do daily Chaos Gates to do these maps.

Events

Events often give great ways to make gold, either through purchasing tradable materials to sell on the market or by giving gold as a direct reward. These events happen quite frequently, so it’s a nice boost to your income.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

For example, the Super Express event gives 1,000 gold as a reward for reaching the final tier. As a result, events can often be a helpful boon to your income, and you should make sure to participate in all the events that you can.