The best 5 team compositions in Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

Teamfight Tactics is a game with an ever-shifting meta. New comps rise and fall as the players adapt and strategies trickle down from top ranks to those still grinding away. Attaining the coveted Top 4 every game lets you rise further and faster, so picking the right composition is paramount to your success from match to match.

Yet as the meta develops, some comps will prove to be more successful than others. With that in mind, we present you with the five best compositions to climb with in Patch 12.9 while attaining the Top 4 required to earn points.

The Mutants

5 Mutant, 2 Colossus, 2 Bruiser

With a triple threat of potential carries in Cho’Gath, Malzahar, and Kha’Zix, the Mutants are a beefy threat to all opposition once they start rolling, and they have an almost 9% win-share rating to prove it. The main issue they might face is rolling an unfavorable mutant trait at the beginning, so when that happens, it might be more beneficial to pivot to a different comp.

Image via TFT Builder

Enchanter-Clockwork Draven Carry

4 Enchanter, 4 Clockwork, 2 Challenger, 1 Socialite

Using only one Challenger pairing for Draven seems to be more than enough when he’s supported by buffs from Enchanters and Clockworks. Senna acts as a buffer in case Draven is isolated, with the potential for Jhin to serve as a secondary carry. While this comp won’t win many matches, it’s resilient enough to regularly guarantee a win-share position.

Image via TFT Builder

Innovators & Enchanters

5 Innovator, 3 Enchanter, 2 Socialite, 2 Scrap, 2 Clockwork, 1 Transformer

Boasting a high degree of buffs, this comp can be both explosive and resilient, thanks to its Innovator core. Carried by Ezreal and Senna, with support from Seraphine and Orianna, this comp works like a well-oiled machine. If you manage to add and itemize Jayce and get an Innovators Spatula, it becomes easy to transition to 7 Innovator for that elusive Mechanical Dragon.

Image via TFT Builder

Tough Meat

3 Socialite, 2 Enchanter, 2 Colossus, 2 Bodyguard

What this oddball comp lacks in numbers and traits, it more than makes up in sheer resilience. Oddly enough, the end-game of this comp is to use Galio as a bruiser, augmented by Seraphine’s damage output, while Alistar and Braum tank for you. It doesn’t sound like it should work on paper, but in practice, it’s quite efficient in sustaining itself to a Top 4 spot.

Image via TFT Builder

Jhin Carry Innovators

5 Innovator, 3 Enforcer, 2 Sniper, 2 Scrap, 2 Clockwork, 1 Transformer

The Innovator portion of this comp aims to reach Mechanical Bear through the use of an Emblem on Vi, while making sure they have enough items for Jhin and Ezreal to carry them to victory. With three Enforcers, this comp has enough stalling power for Jhin’s damage to ramp up and decimate the opposition. And like before, if you get Jayce, it’s an easy step to upgrade the bear to Mechanical Dragon.

Image via TFT Builder

Honorable mentions

Renata Bruisers; MissFortune Snipers; Clockwork Debonair; Syndicate Ashe; Chemtech Challengers; Yordles.

Check back regularly as the new patches are released and our list gets updated to reflect the new state of TFT’s meta.