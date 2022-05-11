The best and funniest Discord Easter eggs

Discord definitely is one of the most approachable chat and server services for gamers to get into. Not only is the app very user-friendly, but you can tell it does not like to take itself too seriously with its welcome messages and other features you can find hidden around the place. Among the secrets are a set of funny Easter eggs. Here are the best ones and where to find them.

Best and funniest Discord Easter eggs

Discord Discord Revolution

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Press “CTRL + /” simultaneously to bring up a menu showing you a bunch of shortcuts. In the top right is a set of arrows that you will notice look similar to what would appear in Dance Dance Revolution. When you press these arrows, a note is supposed to play, but we couldn’t hear anything when we tried it.

Discordo

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the top left corner of the screen is the home button with Discord’s mascot. Click this button 15 times straight and close the app. Whenever you re-open it in the future, it will call out Discordo to you. To turn this off, just click the home button 15 times again.

Empathy Banana and broken magnifying glass

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the top right corner of the screen is a search bar. If you search for something that doesn’t exist, the message will change from a basic “no results found” to Discord dropping their magnifying glass and a banana that wants to make you feel better for not finding anything for “John is cool.” Thank you, Empathy Banana.

Raging Demon

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Open up the shortcut menu again by pressing “CTRL + /” and then press H, H, right arrow key, N, K. A quick animation will play that is a nod to Street Fighter’s Akuma’s signature move.

Snek game

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you try to load up a Discord page that does not exist, you can play Discord’s version of Snake, one of the best games ever made. When you load up the page, click on the snake sign in front of the stand, and you will load into a new window.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Username copy

Screenshot by DoubleXP

In the bottom left where you see your username, you can click on your name and it will be copied to your clipboard. If you keep clicking it after the copy message goes away, you will see a series of funny messages that pop up celebrating your amazing ability to click the button on your mouse.