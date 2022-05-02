The Best Builds in Elden Ring – Meta builds, cheese builds, and more

Your build is extremely important in the Lands Between. The last thing you want is to create a subpar character that can’t deal any damage and gets beaten in one or two hits. While it isn’t extremely hard to come up with a build, it is hard to fine-tune a build for maximum performance. If you are struggling to create a powerful build that can carry you through the game, this is the article for you. Here is the ultimate build guide for Elden Ring you have been looking for.

Comet Azur mage build

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Best starting class: Astrologer

Astrologer Weapons: Dark Moon Greatsword, Lusat’s Glintstone Staff

Dark Moon Greatsword, Lusat’s Glintstone Staff Armor: Azur’s Glintstone Crown and whatever other armor you want

Azur’s Glintstone Crown and whatever other armor you want Talismans: Graven-School Talisman, Marika’s Soreseal, Primal Glintstone Blade, Stargazer Heirloom

Graven-School Talisman, Marika’s Soreseal, Primal Glintstone Blade, Stargazer Heirloom Wonderous Physick Tears: Cerulean Hidden Tear and Opaline Bubble Tear

It was discovered shortly after Elden Ring’s release that the Comet Azur spell is one of the most powerful sorceries you can get your hands on. It wasn’t long after that that many builds were created that focused on using this godlike ability. For this build, you will want to heavily focus on increasing your intelligence since it will be where all your damage comes from. Second, you will want to focus on your mind stat to increase the amount of FP you have for when you cast the sorcery. With everything combined, you will be able to take out bosses without breaking a sweat. Simply consume your Wonderous Physick and the bosses will be gone before you know it.

The ultimate bleed build

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Best Starting Class: Samurai

Samurai Weapons: Bandit’s Curved Sword x2, Commander’s Standard

Bandit’s Curved Sword x2, Commander’s Standard Armor: White Mask and Mushroom Crown. Any other armor is up to you.

White Mask and Mushroom Crown. Any other armor is up to you. Talismans: Radagon’s Soreseal, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, Red-Feathered Branchsword, Rotten Wing Sword Insignia

Radagon’s Soreseal, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, Red-Feathered Branchsword, Rotten Wing Sword Insignia Consumables: Bloodboil Aromatic, Neutralizing Boluses, Roped Fetid Pot

Bloodboil Aromatic, Neutralizing Boluses, Roped Fetid Pot Weapon Art: Seppuku

This build may seem like a jumbled mess of items and weapons but it is actually an amazing bleed build that will have you soloing bosses in no time. One of the best parts about this build is that there aren’t any buffs that are absolutely required. You can easily get by with just the two Bandit’s Curved Swords with the Seppuku weapon art on them. The White Mask will increase your damage and so will all of the talismans. The consumables are mainly there to give you an increase in attack power when you equip the Mushroom Crown and to get you low on health for the Red-Feathered Branchsword to take effect.

Marais’ executioner build

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Best Starting Class: Hero or Vagabond

Hero or Vagabond Weapons: Marais Executioner’s Sword, Golden Order Seal

Marais Executioner’s Sword, Golden Order Seal Armor: Marais Mask, Raptor’s Black Feathers

Marais Mask, Raptor’s Black Feathers Talismans: Ritual Sword Talisman, Shard of Alexander, Godfrey Icon, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Ritual Sword Talisman, Shard of Alexander, Godfrey Icon, Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Wonderous Physick: Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear and Thorny Cracked Tear

This build is all about dealing an insane amount of damage quickly before you have the opportunity to get hit. The Ritual Sword Talisman will raise your attack power when your HP is full and the other talismans will boost your attack power by other means. With the seal, you will want to run Golden Vow and Flame, Grant Me Strength. These will give you good buffs. Use the weapon art for the Marais Executioner’s Sword and you will get a ton of hits very quickly that can deal upwards of 20,000 damage. Make sure to have plenty of strength for this build.

Blood-Flame omen build

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Best Starting Class: Bandit

Bandit Weapons: Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear, Finger Seal

Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear, Finger Seal Armor: White Mask. All other armor is your choice.

White Mask. All other armor is your choice. Talismans: Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman, Radagon’s Soreseal, Lord of Blood’s Exultation, Starscourge Heirloom

This is one of the more simple builds that focuses on recreating the abilities of Mohg, Lord of Blood. The main incantations you will be using are Bloodboon and Bloodflame Talons. The talismans are designed to give you increased defense, strength, and attack. The White Mask will increase your damage dealt whenever there is blood loss in the vicinity. Use the spear’s weapon art to damage multiple enemies in the vicinity and inflict heavy blood loss. This build requires a lot of dexterity and arcane. You can make up for a lack of strength with Radagon’s Soreseal and the Starscourge Heirloom.