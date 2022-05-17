The Best Bullfrog Loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Your weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone is your best chance at enduring and surviving every encounter you come across in the battle royale. While other items will definitely help, you are at a distinct disadvantage if you have a low-power gun in your hands and will likely be eliminated. The Bullfrog is a very popular SMG that provides quite a bit of punch and ammo for the class it is in. Here is our recommendation for the best attachments loadout to carry with the Bullfrog in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The best Bullfrog loadout attachments in Call of Duty: Warzone

With a large ammo pool, good fire rate, and a pretty decent amount of damage coming from an SMG, we want to focus on making other areas of the Bullfrog better. It starts with a clip filled with 50 shots, so we don’t really need to add more, but we want to make it faster to reload with better range and control.

Muzzle – GRU Suppressor

If there is anything about the Bullfrog that stands out as its low point, it is its range, which is pretty standard for the Submachine class. The GRU Suppressor will help with that a bit while also silencing your shots, giving you better bullet velocity, and vertical recoil control. This comes at the expense of your speed while aiming down sight, but that is a small price to pay.

Barrel – 7.4” Task Force

This barrel attachment also helps your Bullfrog increase its effective damage range but will make your recoil a little harder to deal with.

Underbarrel – Spetsnaz Grip

The Spetsnaz Grip helps negate the negative recoil effects of the Task Force barrel by instead sacrificing some movement speed while firing or aiming down the sights.

Magazine – Fast Mag

As stated above, the Bullfrog has a ton of ammo at its disposal, so making that larger is not necessarily a need. If you are okay with sacrificing some aim down sight speed, you can use one of the other faster reload attachments with more ammo.

Stock – No Stock

While having No Stock on will hurt your hip-fire a little, we like putting it on to make up for some of the mobility nerfs the other attachments give by giving you better sprint to fire time. That will be key when running into a location and coming across an enemy.