The best castle upgrades to invest in first in Rogue Legacy 2

When you die in Rogue Legacy 2, you’ll select one of three new characters to become to continue the journey. You’ll gain nothing from the character who died, but you can purchase multiple upgrades that carry over between characters as you progress through the game. Some of these upgrades are better than others. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best upgrades to grab first in Rogue Legacy 2.

All classes

Everyone has access to the knight, but there are three more available that you need to unlock with the castle: Barbarian, Mage, and Archer. Unlock these to widen the number of classes your children can take when you pick them up after you die. A wider pool gives you the chance to change your approach to the castle, making some abnormal traits your children receive better depending on the class type.

Arsenal and Study Hall (melee and spell damage)

The arsenal (increased melee damage) is to the left of the barbarian, and the study hall (increased spell damage) is to the mage’s right. You can switch between upgrading these two. You may even prefer the melee attackers over the mages, encouraging you to pick up arsenal more. While armor does help you survive, being able to one-shot enemies eliminates more obstacles in front of you so you can make it further in the game.

Blacksmith and Enchantress

These are great to unlock first and essential. They’re closer to the bottom and force you to purchase before you can build your castle. The blacksmith gives you access to armor, and the enchantress unlocks runes. You probably won’t run into any armor pieces or runes to use until you’re stronger. You might find a few armor blueprints during your first few runs. Regardless, except to grab these two first.

Fashion Chambers (weight capacity)

You can find this upgrade underneath the blacksmith. It increases the amount of armor weight your characters can wear. The higher your weight capacity, the more armor your character can wear, giving you access to the higher quality pieces that you may find as you steadily delve deeper into the dungeon.

Foundry (Armor)

Above the mage class is the foundry upgrade, where you can increase your character’s starting armor. It’s not much, but building on this early will be good for you. It gives you additional armor on top of any armor your character already wears from the blacksmith. It can add a decent amount to provide you with more health to make it further into the dungeon.

Mess health (max health)

Your armor eventually breaks after your character is hit enough times, and all you have left is their health points. You want to put more gold into the mess hall to increase those across your feelings. It helps you remain alive across all characters, regardless of the traits. The only thing it doesn’t help with is when a character has the 150% gold boost from having the one-shot kill abnormality.